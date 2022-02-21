Diego Cocca: “We didn’t beat Pumas because the ball didn’t go in”

The technician of Atlas, Diego Cocawas calm after the draw of his team against Cougarsand although it fell in the general table to fifth place, this is not so bad for the Argentine.

For Cocca, his Red and Black they did not come out of the 0-0 tie because they simply did not put it in a match in which they insisted on Alfredo Talavera’s goal without finding a reward.

“If we had won, we would be first and we would say that the Atlas phenomenon, we did not win because the ball did not go in, we did not have effectiveness and it seems that being fifth is a disasterbut we are two points behind the first, we are there, we are in the fight and we are in a process of growth”, said Cocca.

with the draw, the Foxes have 12 pointsvery close to Tigres, Pachuca, Cruz Azul and the leader Puebla.

“We didn’t win because the ball didn’t go in, we did everything possible, let’s not forget that we played with Pumaswho played the Semifinal with us last tournament, a Final two tournaments ago, always protagonist, always up, is a very difficult rival. We knew there would be few options and we lacked effectiveness,” he added.

“We have a lot of youngsters from midfield up and we must give them continuity so that they can grow. That goes hand in hand that they are wrong, that one day they play well and one day badlybut we trust in that process, in that growth and we are going down that path.

He said that Lucas Rodríguez did not play because he was not yet fully engaged, in addition to the fact that he has been coming out of COVID-19 and a weight loss for the same reason.

“Like I said, I know I’m boring, but it’s the truth: we had two and a half weeks of work. We have many young people and we brought two reinforcements, Emanuel Aguilera has already played and was injured, we do not want the same thing to happen with Lucas (Rodríguez), who came on vacation, with COVID and lost kilos when he was sick, ”he accepted.

“So be patient. We trust long projects, as the directive trusts are others. The result will come, we are still in the fight, the results will come, the ball needs to go in. When he comes in, we’ll say that Atlas is better.