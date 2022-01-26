Diego Costa at Salernitana, there is an agreement: he will play grenade with Ribery

The Salernitana scores another blow. As reported by the newspaper Il Mattino, the Campania club has reached an agreement for the passage in the grenade of Diego Costa.

This is a return to Europe for the striker, who after his experiences in La Liga and in the Premier League with Chelsea had moved to Atletico Mineiro in 2020.

However, Sabatini himself thinks to curb the enthusiasm with some statements made to TuttoSalernitana.com

“I make a premise, I guarantee you that it is very difficult because there are leaks of news that are more false than true, today we had a meeting with the president and some names came out just as we were having the meeting.

Diego Costa is something in motion, maybe the miracle will happen but for now it hasn’t happened, but I can’t confirm this “

With the black and white shirt, Diego Costa won a championship and a Brazilian cup, which enriched his already well-fed palmarès, before the resolution arrived on December 16, 2021.

Colantuono, called to an almost legendary feat to avoid relegation, will still be able to bet on another big name after that of Franck Ribery.