Diego De Buen’s goal in Puebla vs Mazatlán FC (VIDEO)

Not even five minutes passed for Puebla to open the scoring at minute 3, after a great shot by Diego de Buen on a free kick, fooling everyone, because the Mazatlán players only watched the ball

At the first attempt, the ‘Larcaboyz’ were present on the scoreboard after beating Nicolas Vikonis, who had arrived inspired by facing his former team

Mazatlan will have to put all the ‘meat on the grill’, as it knows that the entire season is played in this match. In the event that they manage to come back, their rival will be none other than Club Pachuca, leader of Clausura 2022.

For its part, if ‘La Franja’ manages to reach the next phase of the tournament, they will be facing Club América, who got into the Liguilla at the last minute and who arrive with a great streak of games without losing

