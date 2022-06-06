Diego de Erice goes to the hospital, he needed a second surgery | INSTAGRAM

It was a few days ago when the actor of the inheritance, Diego de Erice, shared with us that he had had to undergo a Colunm surgerybut he had also informed us that he was already recovering and we could see images of how he took his first steps, however, now the news emerged that he had to undergo a second surgery.

Through its Instagram officer placed a Photography and a release where he told us that he had to go to the emergency hospital for suffering some very strong painshis nerves were under pressure for a long time and therefore it was one of the affectations that made this intervention necessary.

The famous assures that he is already better, he asked his father to make this statement to also express all the gratitude and relief he has had from his followers and fans who have not stopped writing nice things and wishing him health.

“Today I woke up from my second spine surgery. The first on the 30th of last month, which was a complete success thanks to my entire team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Juan de Dios”, he began.

“I was admitted to the hospital again yesterday due to acute radiculitis caused by the excessive time my nerves were pressed. The intense pain caused by this cause led to a second surgery (they took the opportunity to clean and administer another direct block to the nerve root. The first surgery lasted almost 5 hours and the second 3 hours.”

Diego de Erice shared this photograph from the hospital.



In the photograph we can see him lying in a hospital bed, recovering, but with a positive attitude on his face, hoping that it is the definitive surgery and that he does not need more, most likely he will recover and everything will improve for him.

In addition to messages of support and love from his fans, Diego de Erice also received words of support from celebrities from the entertainment world such as Andrea Legarreta, Brenda Zambrano and Cecilia Galiano who wished him a quick recovery, a nice gesture of fellowship .

So far we do not know exactly why it was the first operation, I simply assure you that it was very necessary and that he could not wait to perform it, severe pain that did not let him be at peace.