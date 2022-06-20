Diego de Erice talks about his controversial departure from Me Caigo de Risa

In an interview on the “Confessions” program hosted by Aurora Valle, Diego de Erice was honest about his departure from the “Me Caigo de Risa” show.

Although he did not want to give many details, the actor assured that his departure was due to many egos and possible misunderstandings: “Well, this medium, I tell you people cannot understand you, nor enter your head that someone else can do well”, commented.

He added: “Look, I think that this career, the zeal and the professional ego is very strong and if you don’t know how to handle it and if you aren’t sure of who you are and what you bring, you can fall into this roll of envy and jealousy and lawsuits of trying to measure who has the highest crest,” he said.

The also driver assured that no one helped him to be his career, because no one in his family studied this, however, little by little the doors opened in the entertainment world.

“The net is my case, I am very sure of myself, I know what I have to contribute and what I have to give and proof of that is that my work is what has opened the doors for me and has taken me to where I am. Nobody It has given me a little push, nobody has given me things for free, I did not leave as I leave here to do Inseparable “, he recalled.

He continued: “It’s a format, if you don’t have fun, don’t pull it, because you have to have fun to entertain people at home and it’s a format that in the seasons I was in, I loved doing it… He told me ‘hey Diego, well, now No, thank you very much, but not anymore and we are going to do more chapters, but you are not going.

Finally, Diego de Erice confessed that his departure from the program hurt him a lot, but he understood that something better would come into his life:

“Yes, it hurt me, but it hurt me in the personal ego, not in how not, rather in that I have not done wrong, that is, it does not work, people do not like it, what happened, I tell you, you go back … Sometimes it is not that you do it badly, but that you do it too well and not everyone likes that and I am aware of my self-demand and it has taken me to some places where I demand myself so much that I I demand a lot from others that the result is as expected, but it is probably uncomfortable,” he concluded.