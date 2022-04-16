Diego Forlan chooses striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan has told the club not to let up in their efforts to sign Benfica starlet Darwin Nunez.

According to Forlan, Nunez will thrive at Old Trafford as United look to prioritize signing a young striker this summer.

Reports in England suggest Nunez, 22, is a target for Manchester United, having scored 32 goals in all competitions for Benfica this season.

Chelsea and Arsenal have also expressed interest in the Uruguay international, but Forlan believes his compatriot could be an ideal United candidate.

“He’s a young guy, a very strong guy who scores a lot of goals and is doing very well at Benfica,” Forlan told Beyond the Pitch.

“He had a very good season in the Champions League and in the Portuguese league.

“He has a lot of potential, he is very young, he is improving from season to season and if he has the opportunity to go to Man Utd, it would be really good for him and for the club.

“Maybe he will come to United and adapt immediately. »

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly already told Cristiano Ronaldo he will no longer be needed at Old Trafford.

Also Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who are the other striking options, are all said to be ready to leave the club as they eagerly await the overhaul.

