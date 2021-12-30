Diego Jr greeted his uncle with emotion, he prayed a few minutes just for him

Latest on the death of Hugo Maradona, Diego’s brother. Yesterday the funeral, where Diego Maradona Jr was also present in Naples to remember his uncle despite not being on excellent terms.

The two shirts on the light wooden coffin could only be those of Napoli (number 10) and Boca Juniors, the Maradona family’s favorite teams. Next to it, a heart-shaped cushion of red roses from his wife Paola with a poignant, intense note, capable of transmitting the strongest of feelings in three words: To my love. About two hundred people, in exemplary anti-Covid behavior, greeted Hugo yesterday afternoon, the youngest of the dynasty’s brothers, the one who had decided never to interrupt his visceral bond with Naples, as good as Diego, hermano silent, the person of the next door.

Don Fabio, taking his cue from a passage from the Gospel, recalled the origins of Hugo and his family in his homily. He, the brother of the immense Diego, preferred to live in simplicity rather than reflected light: he was an example of humility and goodness, testified by the affection and emotion of the many friends who took their places among the pews of the church of San Vitale . The Miliscola-Bacoli-Monte di Procida triangle was represented yesterday by a dense and silent community, tightened around the pain of Paola Morra, a well-known and appreciated family of the Phlegraean coast, the “buen retiro” where “El Turco” had planted its tents years ago, a stone’s throw from the sea, an oasis of peace and silence, ideal for those who had chosen to live their lives away from the spotlight.

There were friends and representatives of youth football, that world that fascinated Hugo: “My dream is to be a coach but I would like to start from the bottom, from the kids, because they are the clean faces of football and the ones who transmit true passion”. There was Antonio Carannante, the only former player of that Napoli captained by Diego and winner of Scudetti and Cups, who will wait for him in vain: “He promised me that we would work together in my football school, our project would start in a few weeks, the time to shake off some ailments. I never imagined that he would go away so quickly ».

So soon that not even the three Neapolitan children born from the first marriage with Delia Occhionero were able to reach him for the last farewell: they live in Miami, full flights from the USA and therefore no travel. On the other hand, there was Diego junior: recently the relations between uncle and nephew have not been cordial even though the two live in the same city. In a corner of the church, Diego jr greeted Hugo and prayed for a few minutes: he will have done it in his own way, mixed in the crowd, without deliberately being recognized, in pain there is no room for grudges because as Don recalled Fabio “today we pray for Hugo but rest assured that he is praying so that each of us may find peace and goodness of mind”.

A long applause greeted El Turco for the last time outside the church. He was cremated, the ashes will be kept for a while by his wife Paola. His last wish will be fulfilled, that of reuniting with his family: in a few weeks the urn with the ashes will travel to Buenos Aires, destination the “Jardin de bella vista” cemetery where his parents and “the best brother in the world” rest.