Diego Lainez played 30 minutes with Betis, his most in 4 months

From the lost, the found. This Monday marked the return to action of Diego Lainez with Betis after six weeks without stepping on the field, of which in the last two he was out of the call in the Spanish League. Yes, at least his participation against Getafe was the longest since January 2 of the present year.

Let’s start with the fact that the minutes received this Monday for the Mexican midfielder allowed him break a streak of a month and a half without playing with Betissince he did not step on the grass since the past March 20, when he entered 83′ in the goalless draw against Celta de Vigo, in which another Mexican like Orbelín Pineda is also a “ghost”.

This Monday, Lainez had 30 minutes of play (35′ if we count the aggregate) in the goalless draw with Getafea result with which the Verdiblancos wasted the possibility of tightening the fight for fourth place in Spain, which is the last one that gives a ticket to the Champions League, keeping 58 points, three behind Atlético de Madrid.

The celebrations for the Copa del Rey

30 minutes, the most Lainez has played in four months

This 2022 has been more of the same for Diego Lainez since he arrived in Spanish football. From 16 games prior to this Monday in LaLiga in this calendar year, to the American youth squad they only let him play in four. And if we consider the Copa del Rey -of which the Betis were champions-, the Mexican did not participate in a single match to reach that title.

The Lainez minutes in 2022 in the Spanish League they were distributed as follows. On January 2 he had 45 minutes against Celta in the first round, then 7′ against Alavés, 24′ against Levante and another 7′ minutes with Celta in the second round.

With this panorama, it is not surprising that Diego Lainez can leave Betis next summer to try to consolidate a career that took off with America and generated many illusions also thinking about the Mexican National Team, however, the few options in Betis and some injuries have truncated that projection.

