Diego Lainez, the “Mexican Messi”

Diego Lainez during a League match with Betis. (Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Diego Lainez was the chosen one, the expected number 10 that would finally end the gloom of Mexican soccer. Or at least that was what we were told about him. He was 18 years old when his transfer to Real Betis was closed. He came from being champion with America and receiving the blessing of an idol in the making. There was nothing that could go wrong in a story that aspired to perfection. Three years later, reality could not be more cruel with him and with all those who put their faith in a promising young man who today is totally lost.

He debuted at the age of 16 in Liga MX. Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, a coach who has always been characterized by giving opportunities to young players, sent to the ring to number 340 on March 4 against Leon. He was not a normal player. It was enough to see him take the ball to understand him. Players like this do not abound today. The Argentine coach valued the self-confidence that he discovered in Lainez and that is scarce even worldwide in a football marked by physical tyranny.

You don’t have to be a genius to understand that Lainez’s qualities are outside the Mexican norm. He is an agile and technical footballer, with an eminently natural talent, who likes to face his rivals and look for the opposite goal at maximum speed. Perhaps he needs more creativity to make decisions and take advantage of his fine left-footed profile, but when he takes the ball the feeling of vertigo is inevitable. He belongs to that class of players who create danger with their mere presence.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see this content if it appears unavailable due to your privacy preferences

During 2018 he made a hole in America and was champion of the Apertura 2018. The media, with Televisa in the lead, did the manual work: speak exaggeratedly well of the new star. Left-handed, short in stature, with ease for the gambeta. Of course, you have to baptize it as the umpteenth version of the “Mexican Messi”. That is not Lainez’s fault, of course, but since the beginning of his career he has had a pressure that conditions each of his steps: the good is very good and the bad, of course, very bad.

Continue reading the story

Since he arrived at Betis in January 2019, Lainez has barely played 2,646 minutes distributed in 72 games. That in three years and five months. With América, he appeared for 2,836 minutes in 51 games, over a year and nine months. At no time has he been close to being a starter, although he has given some moments of lucidity that have prevented the flame of optimism from being completely extinguished. This week he reappeared after 42 days of absence. He doesn’t count for Manuel Pellegrini and that doesn’t matter to Betis, well they live their best historical season without Lainez appearing not by accident. He barely has thirteen games in the current football year.

Diego Lainez has not been able to establish himself with Betis. (Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In the Mexican National Team he has been called up frequently, but at no time has he been close to being a differential player. His spark has been enough to revolutionize some games without much importance, but it is clear that he is not ready to assume greater responsibilities. And nobody knows if one day it will be. At Tokyo 2020, a tournament that should perfectly tune in with his youth and energy, Lainez lost relevance with the passing of the matches and progressively lost ownership with Uriel Antuna.

On the way to 22 years old, there is still a long way to go for Diego, but the feeling at this point is inevitable: he has wasted time and his projection is stagnant. Time does not forgive. There is still room to wait, but expectations were very high from the beginning and the media took it upon themselves to inflame the nascent prospect. It no longer matters that he becomes Lionel Messi. It matters that Diego Lainez is Diego Lainez.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool – The chronicle, in data