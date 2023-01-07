Diego Lainez, the player who was sold as a star and is not even a bank at Braga in Portugal

Diego Lainez did not even go on the bench on date 15 of the Portuguese League with Braga (Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Diego Laínez debuted with the eagles of america when I barely had 16 years old. From that moment on, the spotlights were positioned on him, since he was a young man unbalancing, daring and with projection to him future. Ricardo Antonio La Volpethen coach of the bluecreamsplaced their trust in him, since he demonstrated the talent to stand out in the first division of the MX League and debuted it. That has remained in the past, because currently struggle to have minutes on the pitch.

In 2018the Real Betis of the Spanish league set his eyes on the footballer who was barely over the age of majority. After several negotiations, the verdiblancos they paid close to 15 million dollars by the attacker, according to transfer markt. In the Mexican press they criticized the youth squad eagle for his hasty decision to want to play in the Old continent. For some, Diego Laínez I had to wait for one more campaign in the Aztec tournament to consolidate and thus emigrate abroad.

Diego Lainez won the league title in 2018 with América (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Just landing in Iberian territory, Lainez he carried a piece of crockery that has weighed him down to this day; They classified him as ‘Mexican Messi’. His handling of the ball and his dribbling in short spaces helped him to receive such a nickname, although the only resemblance he has to the Argentine star is the hair he had Messi when he was barely making himself known in the football world. Just in his presentation with the Betisthe reporters They questioned that nickname.

With Manuel Pellegrini In charge of the Verderones, the ‘Mexican jewel’ worked to have a position in the starting lineup, as well as the four previous coaches. The winger fought for gain the trust of Engineer Y never quite made it. With pellegrini as Betis coach since 2020, Diego appeared on the banking and in the stands without being a constant in it starting eleven.

In an interview for TUDN, Lainez He assured that it weighed on him to reach a league with different rhythm of the game and with greater speed of the ball. “What cost me the most was at the beginning in Spain because you arrive in a new league. It is very different from Mexico. speed is different and at first it was difficult because You see the ball very fast”he commented.

After four years with Real Betis and without being an indisputable headline, Lainez searched for minutes outside the Betic set. The next stop was the sporting braga of the league of Portugal. Being a category lower than the Spanish league, it was expected that Diego Laínez established itself as a fundamental piece of the archbishops.

The debut of Lainez with the braga arrived in august 2022, three months after the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022where he would also fight to be among the 26 summoned by Gerardo Martino. The striker struggled to be in the starting eleven of the braga and he didn’t succeed either.

VIGO, SPAIN – MARCH 20: Diego Lainez of Real Betis Balompie looks on during the La Liga Santander match between RC Celta de Vigo and Real Betis at Abanca Balaidos Stadium on March 20, 2022 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Recently, the braga played the date 15 of the First League Y Lainez did not even go to the bank. In this way, they are already cuaThree years in Europe where Lainez has not been a starter in any team where he has been. The issue is not the confidence of the coach on duty, since since he left America, there have been five coaches with whom he has been and he has not been able to convince any of them.

In Betiscoaches like Quique Setien, RubyAlexis Trujillo and Manuel Pellegrini. Now, in Braga, Arthur George He has used Lainez as a revulsive, so out of five technicians, they are zero convinced. Not to mention that the daddy Martino he got it off the ship prior to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and he was only left with the desire to play his first international joust.

The player who sold like a star and the future Messi, today is missing and remains far from reaching the elite of European football. The last outstanding performance that the player was seen was in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, held in 2021 due to the pandemic. In the tournament with an age limit, he was a starter in the Jaime Lozano scheme. If it weren’t for the Olympics, the bib and the bench have been constants in Diego Lainez’s career in Europe.

As if that were not enough, he Diego’s market value has gone on chopped since he left Coapa. At 22 years of age, the Tabasco native has devalued three quarters from when he left Club América. Today, 3.85 million dollars They support the price of the Mexican, according to Transfermarkt.

BRAGA, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 06: Diego Lainez of Braga in action during the UEFA Europa League group D match between Sporting Braga and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at Estadio Municipal de Braga on October 6, 2022 in Braga, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

