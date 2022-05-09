Entertainment

Diego Lopez makes an interesting claim about facing Lionel Messi

Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez says Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two greatest players he has faced.

The former Spain international spent more than two decades at the highest level, representing elite clubs like Real Madrid and AC Milan, as well as Villarreal and Sevilla.

He faced several world famous players, but he chose the iconic duo as the best players he faced.

During an exclusive interview with playsport.ro, Lopez was asked to pick the best players he has faced in his career. He has answered :

“I’ve faced many tough opponents throughout my career. I am happy to have played against the greatest footballers in La Liga, Serie A and European cups. I don’t want to have a typical speech. »

“I can say the best players I’ve had in front of me over the years are Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. I was lucky to be a colleague of Cristiano for two years. I faced Messi a few times and I think I confused him at times. »

Despite turning 40 last November, Diego Lopez is still in top form in La Liga with Espanyol. He has made 32 first division appearances for the Catalans this season.

He is one of five goalkeepers to have saved penalties from Messi and Ronaldo, and the first in history to have saved two from the Argentine.

