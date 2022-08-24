Diego Luna and Gael García work together again after 14 years

‘Los Charolastras’ for their work 21 years ago in Y tu madre tú, will participate in ‘La Máquina’, a series that, under the direction of Gabriel Ripstein, will mix drama and sports

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, who at one point were known as Los Charolastras for their work 21 years ago on Y tu madre tú, will work together again on La Máquina, a series that, under the direction of Gabriel Ripstein, will mix the drama and sport.

This project, which both will also produce, brings them together in front of the cameras fourteen years after they were seen together in Rudo y cursi, by Carlos Cuarón.

Let’s just say it took us several years to work together again, but this series has been in the making ever since, but so far we’ve gotten the right partners to do it. We are happy about this and more because we are going to film together here in Mexico, so that is very nice,” Diego Luna said in an interview with Excelsior.

The actor, who will soon be seen starring in the Andor series that belongs to the Star Wars universe created in 1977 by George Lucas, will be in charge of bringing to life in The Machine a sports manager who finds a boxer in decline, played by Gael García Bernal, the possibility of vindicating his career. The official synopsis of said project comments that “to reach the night of the fight, they must face a mysterious force from the underworld.”

Imagine, after 14 years we are going to coincide, but it doesn’t feel like that between us. So now we are going to do something else and we are very excited”, elaborated Luna, who received the Platinum Honor Award in October 2021.

With regard to reuniting Mexicans in The Machine, Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, presidents of Searchlight studios, commented through a statement that “It is a true honor to reunite Gael and Diego in The Machine. It is wonderful to enjoy the friendship and chemistry between them.”

The machine, which is in pre-production, will be produced by La Corriente del Golfo, which is the production house of Diego and Gael, along with Searchlight Television for Hulu, in collaboration with ESPN KnockOut.

On the creative team will be Marco Ramírez, showrunner who has served as a writer and producer on other successful projects such as Daredevil, Orange is the New Black and The Defenders.

He is joined in the production category by Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin and Adam Fishbach.

While the filming of The machine begins, a series that can be seen through Star +, Diego Luna will be promoting the Andor series in our country, which will premiere on September 21 on Disney + and will be a prequel to Rogue One, a film of 2016 in which the Mexican worked with Felicity Jones.

In this film, directed by Gareth Edwards, the Mexican was seen as a rebel who, together with his team, carries out a series of strategies to obtain the plans that Princess Leia gives to R2D2 and that he in turn gives them to Luke. Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode 4. A New Hope (1977) in order to destroy the Death Star.

It should be noted that Andor, which has 12 episodes in its first season, was created by Tony Gilroy and has the work of other performers such as Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, Adria Arjona and Kylle Soller.

