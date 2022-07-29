Diego Luna becomes a superhero —or at least a superpet

Mexico City — As a child, Diego Luna’s favorite DC superhero was Batman. Now, the Mexican actor does not hesitate to say that he is Chip, a squirrel whose voice he interprets in English in the new animated film. DC League of Super-Petswhich opens this weekend.

“It’s definitely the closest thing to superheroes that I believe in,” Luna said in a recent video call interview from France about the film’s premiere this weekend in the United States and Latin America (where the cast of voices in Spanish includes Alfonso Herrera, Mónica Huarte, Alex Montiel, Michelle Rodríguez and Verónica Toussaint).

In DC League of Super-PetsChip lives in an animal shelter with Ace the dog (Kevin Hart), PB the pig (Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne), and Lulu the guinea pig (Kate McKinnon).

His life changes radically when, for a little bit of kryptonite released into the world, everyone acquires superpowers. In his case, they are electrical rays that come out of his front legs. Many would marvel at this, but Chip is terrified.

“She has a lot of fears to overcome to find her power,” Luna said of her character.

For Luna, it was “adorable” to play him. “I find that to be a fun and enjoyable thing, because I think that’s what growing up is all about, overcoming your fears and making sure that your fears don’t stop you from being who you are,” she said.

Another of the animals in the film is Superman’s dog Krypto. The hero and his pet (John Krasinski and Dwayne Johnson, respectively), are inseparable friends since childhood, have the same superpowers and fight crime in Metropolis, until Superman’s girlfriend Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde) interferes with them. , and then Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) arrives. It would seem that Lex and his ally Lulu are the biggest threat to these super friends, but Krypto’s jealousy of Lois is so hard to get over.

In the middle of this distraction, Superman is kidnapped, and Krypto, who has been affected by the kryptonite, loses his powers, so his attempts to rescue him are in vain. He then finds the shelter animals turned into heroes, and he has to team up with them if he wants to see his beloved owner again.

As a good superhero movie, the dimensions of DC League of Super-Pets, directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, are giants: there are flights, explosions, falls from skyscrapers, traveling at the speed of light and scenes with other famous superheroes (Batman is played by Keanu Reeves). The actors, however, had to resort to their imagination to do their voices: some, including Luna, had to record from their homes in the midst of the pandemic.

“It was one of the reasons why I decided to make the film, because we were at the most difficult point of the confinement. I was at home, everything was stopped and they asked me to do this project, ”recalled the actor, who recorded part of his voice in Mexico and the same in London.

“All of a sudden I was making a movie and it was so much fun… At that time it was important to feel able to make movies and tell stories and connect with others, directors, producers, have an interaction,” he said.

To get the right sound conditions, Luna modified a room that also helped her to be inspired by its emotional value.

“I set up a little studio in my daughter’s room, basically with two mattresses to cover the doors and windows, and it had a computer and the microphone that they sent,” he said.

“I really enjoy doing animation because it brings joy to my life, it’s the closest thing to being a child again, it’s that kind of freedom,” he continued. “That’s why I make these films, because I have children and I want to share my process with them and I want to make projects that they can see with their friends and feel proud of.”

Like the friends who help Krypto, Luna said that the dog that most recently came into her life was in need of an owner to give her a loving home.

“It is in fact a dog that was abandoned after the pandemic,” he said. “There was a time when you could go out if you had pets, in some places people could go out with their pet for a walk. So what happened, that people began to buy pets, very irresponsible people, with the sole purpose of being able to leave the house. When the confinement ended, they abandoned the pets. This is one of them”.

The dog, whose name was not revealed, is one of several pets that the actor has had. For Luna, these beings really make her feel at home: “Dogs have always been present in my life… they remind me where home is and they give you that calm a little bit.”

Another advantage of having a pet, he stressed, is to create empathy for sentient beings that are not human, something very necessary today.

“There is a brutal connection,” Luna said. “It helps you forge a personality that allows you to connect with other beings, understand the relationship of your existence around life, not just other human beings, but other beings, period. That ability and that connection is something that must be developed from a young age.”