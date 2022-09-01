Diego Luna confesses that his age played against him in the Disney series

MEXICO CITY.- Six years have passed since diego moon starred alongside Felicity Jones in the film “Rogue One: A Tale of starwars“And although they may not seem so long, age has taken its toll on the Mexican actor. At 42, Luna is still considered a young man, however, he himself admits that there are things that were much easier to do than 30, especially when it comes to physical work.

Now, the so-called “charolastra” is the central figure of the nine Disney+ series, “Andor“, and at a press conference he revealed that, although the character he plays in the plot is already well known to him, this time he did have some complications in interpreting it.

“I go with the stunts where they have an amazing facility and things to climb, jump, fall and roll. I’m like ‘let’s do something simple, I need to get back to this,’ and pretend I’m ten years younger, which is what I have to do.” on this show, and the next morning I was like, ‘Shit, I’m going to have to quit this job, I can’t do this anymore,'” he said.

Diego shared with the international press that this happened the first or second day he arrived at Pinewood Studios, where the series was filmed, and when they were still in pre-production.

“Every part of my body ached and I felt like I had been in battle and it was just the first rehearsal. I was talking to my family telling them ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do this, no one is going to believe it, I’m going to get through the first two months in a chair,'” he explained.

Fortunately, the Mexican was not alone, he had a stunt double to help him with the most difficult scenes: “Clearly time has passed and, luckily, there was a fantastic stunt double who helped me do the things I can no longer “.

The series, which hits the platform on September 21, follows the character Cassian AndorLuna’s character, five years before the events of the film “Rogue One”, when the Rebel Alliance was being formed, showing his transition from a thief to a revolutionary who will fight against the Empire.

Starring in a story with a global reach is for diego moon an example of diversity on the screen. Both he and Adria Arjona represent the Latino faces of the series.

“The industry is reacting to certain things that are happening out there, we are supposed to be a mirror so that audiences can see themselves there and with joy. It makes sense that if we are talking about a galaxy where there are many planets, people they come from different places, and if we are talking about refugees, they come from different places and they meet in one place and they sound different, they look different. That diversity is what makes the reality in which we live very rich. I celebrate that the stories we see reflect that,” he added.

In this regard, Adria assured that participating in this production gives her hope that little girls will see her on the screen and identify themselves because they look like her. The actress, who is the daughter of singer Ricardo Arjona, pointed out that things are changing but she considers that the writer Tony Gilroy did not look for her only because of her roots.

“It wasn’t part of the conversation, which I think was the most beautiful part. It wasn’t like ‘oh, you’re Hispanic, you need to be here.’ ethnicity. I think it was really because of my work, “he explained.

“I truly hope that in the future that question is not asked so much, that it becomes a normality in which to see two actors like Diego and me in starwars be cool and be the norm.”