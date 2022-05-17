Diego Luna confirmed his stay in the future of the “Star Wars” saga

Diego Luna was one of the four protagonists who posed for the new cover of “Vanity Fair”

A couple of hours ago the magazine Vanity Fair He surprised the audience with his new cover in which the presence of the Mexican actor was impacted diego moonwho posed as one of the four protagonists of the new series of streaming of the famous saga of starwars in Disney Plus.

Last year there was talk of the great expectation that the series would bring with it as it was a prequel to rogue onesince Diego himself confirmed that they would have already completed the filming of Star Wars: Andor, so to this day the aforementioned magazine gave the first preview of what would be the appearance of Cassian Andor in this film.

In such cover you can see Luna together with Peter Pascalwho will give life again to The Mandalorianin this third season; Ewan McGregorthe original Obi-Wan Kenobi since the beginning of the franchise and Rosario Dawsonwhich began with the filming of Ashoka.

The actor confirmed last year the filming of the new series of the Star Wars saga

In front of a dark and penetrating blue background, combined with white letters that stand out in the name of one of the oldest sagas in the cinematographic world: Star Wars, The rebellion will be televised (Star Wars, The Rebellion will be televised), was that Diego Luna ensured his triumphant stay in the future of this story.

Without further details, the protagonist of the film Rude and Corny He shared for the publication how it was to deal with the news about his appearance in the history of Cassianbecause it was in the middle of the streets of Mexico City that he received the call from Tony Gilroywho more than three years ago would tell him the idea that he would capture on the small screen:

“One thing I remember, to be part of this from day one, is how little you can share of what happens (in the series)”, confessed the actor.

He even assured that during the call, he refrained from saying many words that could expose him to the driver of the car: “I was speaking with key words because I was trying not to say too much in the car. The words he was avoiding most vigorously were galaxies and wars.”, he mentioned.

The Star Wars series will be a spy thriller (Photo: Disney)

It should be remembered that, in 2020, the company announced that “Star Wars: Andor” would be the project that Luna will not only star in, but also serve as executive producer. Well, at the event for investors, the producer Kathleen Kennedy announced that production began that same year in London, however, the project would arrive at the end of this 2022.

Although there was no revelation about the plot, Disney published a video in which both Diego and the writers and designers appear on the set.

“As you can see we are getting ready, we are building sets, we are rehearsing, training, trying on outfits. We are doing everything to make sure we have the best show. I am very excited to have the opportunity to explore Cassian. It’s so much fun to go to a set that emulates something you love so much,” the artist said in the video.

Diego Luna first starred as Cassian Andor in “Rogue One”

The series continues to generate positive expectations and more when it comes to a Mexican actor like Diego Luna, who managed to venture into the film industry alongside great Hollywood celebrities, as well as the pride of belonging to one of the most famous American sagas as it is StarWars.

KEEP READING:

“Star Wars: Andor”, the prequel “Rogue One” starring Diego Luna, will arrive in 2022 on Disney Plus

Lucasfilm confirmed the start of filming of “Ahsoka”: all the details of the new series of “Star Wars”

The day Diego Luna and José Ramón Fernández thrashed America