Diego Luna denies the alternative ending of Rogue One (2016)

Actor Diego Luna is reprising his character as Cassian Andor in the Disney Plus series despite the end of Rogue One.

Attention SPOILERS. The events that the series is narrating Andor of Disney Plusare prior to what happens in rogue one. Since in the movie starwars they steal the plans for the Death Star, but that costs the lives of all the protagonists. including characters from diego moon Y Felicity Jones.

Since we saw the tragic end of rogue onemany fans have wondered if it is possible that Cassian Andor Y Jyn Erso they could have somehow survived the explosion on the planet scarif. Above all, because alternative moments were filmed and even the first trailers showed scenes not included in the final cut, but which would coincide with the survival of the protagonists.

Now in a recent interview, diego moon reveals that there is no possibility that Cassian Andor would survive rogue one and that is precisely that, what makes the character of starwars.

“So this is basically why I was so happy to play this role and so excited to be a part of this universe, because I thought it was so bold and so interesting and so unique to have an ending like this. And I remember people saying that we shot different endings, and just to be clear, the day I was offered this role, I knew this was it.”

“It was a movie and I knew what the ending was going to be. And it’s one of the things that excited me the most, you know, that Star Wars was going to do that, it was going to show what sacrifice means and it was going to do it.”

The Serie Andorstarring diego moonIs available in Disney Plus by following this link.