Entertainment

Diego Luna has difficulties recording “Andor”

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

MEXICO CITY (El Universal) .- Six years have passed since Diego Luna starred, along with Felicity Jones, in the film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, and although it may not seem like so long, the age of the Mexican actor bill has passed.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Why Cristiano Ronaldo will not come to OM

10 mins ago

Everything we know about the James Cameron sequel — Radio Concierto Chile

20 mins ago

Glazed nails or why the nails that your grandmother did are again the most

31 mins ago

Blake Lively: her 3 style lessons to follow urgently

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button