Diego Luna has difficulties recording “Andor”

MEXICO CITY (El Universal) .- Six years have passed since Diego Luna starred, along with Felicity Jones, in the film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, and although it may not seem like so long, the age of the Mexican actor bill has passed.

At 42 years old, Luna is still considered a young man, however, he himself admits that there are things that were much easier to do at 30, especially when it comes to physical work.

Now, the so-called “Charolastra” is the central figure of the nine Disney + series, “Andor”, and in a conference he revealed that, although the character he plays in the plot is already well known to him, this time he did have some complications to interpret it.

“I go with the stunts (doubles) where they have an amazing facility and things to climb, jump, fall and roll. I’m like ‘let’s do something simple, I need to get back to this’, and I pretend I’m ten years younger, which is what I have to do on this show, and the next morning I’m like ‘fuck, I’m going to have to quit. to this job, I can’t handle this anymore,’” he said.

Diego Luna shared with the international press that this happened the first or second day he arrived at Pinewood studios, where the series was filmed, and when they were still in pre-production.

“Every part of my body ached and I felt like I had been in battle and it was just the first rehearsal. I was talking to my family saying ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do this, no one is going to believe it, I’m going to spend the first two months in a chair,’” she explained.

Fortunately, the Mexican was not alone, he had a stunt double to help him with the most difficult scenes: “Clearly time has passed and, luckily, there was a fantastic stunt double who helped me do the things I can no longer ”.

Starring in a world-wide story is for Diego Luna an example of diversity on the screen. Both he and Adria Arjona represent the Latino faces of the series.

“The industry is reacting to certain things that are happening out there, we are supposed to be a mirror so that audiences can see themselves there and with joy. It makes sense that if we’re talking about a galaxy where there are many planets, people come from different places, and if we’re talking about refugees, they come from different places and they gather in one place and they sound different, they look different. This diversity is what makes the reality in which we live very rich. I celebrate that the stories we see reflect that,” she added.

Adria assured that participating in this production gives her hope that little girls will see her on the screen and identify themselves because they look like her.

The actress, who is the daughter of Ricardo Arjona, pointed out that things have changed but considers that the writer Tony Gilroy did not look for her only because of her roots.

“It wasn’t part of the conversation, which I think was the most beautiful part. It wasn’t like ‘oh, you’re Hispanic, you need to be here.’ Tony said ‘You’re Bix’ and it’s never justified or we didn’t even have a conversation about my ethnicity. I think it was because of my job, ”he detailed.

“I hope that in the future that question is not asked so much, that it becomes a normality in which seeing two actors like Diego and me in Star Wars is ‘cool’ and is the norm.”