Diego Luna, honorary award at the Huesca Film Festival

The actor and Mexican filmmaker diego moonone of the biggest names in the Iberoamerican audiovisual industryhas been awarded the City of Huesca Award from 50 Festival Film Internationalwhich will be held in this Spanish city between 10 and 18 of next June.

As reported this Thursday by the organization of the contest, the Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura will be the one who will present the award to the interpreter of titles as iconic as “And your mom too”, “Frida”, “Narcos: Mexico” or “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”where he plays Cassian Andor.

With more than a hundred productions to his credit and awards such as best young performer in it Venice Film Festival or at the Platinum AwardsLuna has developed her career as a director, screenwriter and producer, facets that have also earned him a ariel awardthe public award at the SXSW festival and recognition at other top-level festivals such as Mar del Plata, São Paulo or Edinburgh.

Photo: Courtesy Platinum Awards.

In the opinion of the festival management, “Luna is one of the capitalized names of the seventh Art in our language, with a trajectory where he has managed to combine the cinema of author with great superproductions of Hollywood“.

A SUCCESSFUL PATH

In addition, the festival and Luna have a common link, since the first short film in which the actor participated, “The last end of the year”, he won the Gold Dancer Award in 1992.

Born in Mexico City in 1979, diego moon He is the son of the famous Mexican architect, set designer, professor and academic Alejandro Luna and the artist and costume designer Fiona Alexander, who worked with Carlos Saura on “Antonieta”.

Diego Moon. (Photo: Julio Hernandez / Forbes Mexico)

During the 1990s, he participated in telenovelas such as “El Premio Mayor” or “El Abuelo y Yo”, jobs that he alternated with feature films such as “Ámbar”, “Morena”, “Un hilito de sangre”, “El cometa” or “Un sweet smell of death.

The new century would start with outstanding titles such as “Before Night Falls”although his international recognition came from the hand of Alfonso Cuarón and the iconic “And your mom too”next to the Spanish Maribel Verdu and the mexican Gael Garcia Bernal.

his passage through Hollywood is plagued with critical and popular successes such as “Frida”starring Salma Hayek; “The Terminal”, by steven spielberg and with Tom Hanks in the title role; science fiction blockbuster “Elysium”; “A Rainy Day in New York”under the orders of Woody Allen; Kevin Costner’s “Open Range”; or “Milk”, by Gus Van Sant.

An innate talent that has also been reflected on the small screen, where he stood out in series What “Narcos: Mexico”in which he played Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, one of the founders of the Guadalajara cartel, a role that earned him the Platinum Award for Best Performance.

Photo: Courtesy Netflix.

Among his next projects is the series of Disney+ “Andor”a long-awaited Lucasfilm production in which the Mexican recovers the character of Cassian Andor, a prequel to the great global success that he himself starred in with Felicity Jones in 2016 in “Rogue One: An history about starwars“.

His first foray into the world of address it was with the documentary “JC Chavez” and some time later he filmed his first work of fiction, “Abel”, a work written and directed by the artist himself that went through such important competitions as Sundance, Cannes or San Sebastianwhere he got the Latin Horizons Award.

* With information from EFE.

