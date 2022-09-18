Diego Luna: “I don’t like to think with my passport in hand. We have to be very careful with that nationalism that is so dangerous today”

“Although the United States is the main region to migrate from Mexico and Central America, South American countries tend to look more towards Spain as a place to settle,” he explains. “In the end I managed to better understand what it means to be a Latin American in Madrid. We Latin Americans relate to each other more here than in our countries. We know very little about the others, but Madrid brings together many nationalities”.

And he adds: “This does not happen anywhere in the world, where you can cross 20 borders and still speak the same language, right? At the same time, it is somewhat sad how little we Mexicans travel—our art, our stories, our work. When you are in Madrid, you realize that these different communities interact [entre sí] in a very interesting and rich way.”

The next day I see myself with Luna in a modest villa on the outskirts of the city. We are surrounded by huge, worn books that line the walls: History of Spain, an architectural atlas of Warsaw, a biography of the American engineer John DeLorean. Luna tells me that she wants to direct, something that she has already done a couple of times before. “I miss it,” she says, hoping to create something more personal. “We have a saying in Mexico,” she says. “We played like never before and lost like always.” He tries to say it in English, but he gives up, unsure. “Sounds better in Spanish.”

Luna explains that this expression has its origin in soccer. He really understood her at the 2018 World Cup, when Mexico faced Germany, who were among the favorites to win the tournament. Mexico managed to achieve the impossible when Hirving Lozano “Chucky” scored a goal in the first half.

Luna clearly remembers that moment—she had 20 people at home, all gathered around the television, waiting for something to go wrong. “Until the last second, we had the feeling that we were going to draw, that they were going to score us,” she explains. The saying, therefore, describes that “feeling that you will never win”. “But that day I thought: Well, maybe today will be different.”

Germany’s forwards were going all out, but Mexico’s defense was stronger. The Mexicans ended up winning 1-0.

“And then we lost the next day,” Luna says, laughing. “But in that match we beat Germany, the invincible team. And I felt that things could change.

Iana Murray is a journalist based in the UK. The interview was conducted entirely in English. Translation and adaptation: Victor M. González.

Photography: Fanny Latour Lambert

Styling: Tobias Frericks

Production: MAMMA TEAM PRODUCTIONS SL.

Makeup and hairdressing: Matthew Tuozzoli for Oribe Hair Care and Chanel.