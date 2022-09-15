Diego Luna regrets that blockbusters steal all the space from cinema in Spanish

Currently many Star Wars fans know the Mexican actor Diego Luna because he will be starring in the next Disney Plus series Andor, but the first important projects in his career were in independent or more artistic films such as Y Tu Mama Tambien – 92%, by Alfonso Cuarón, Frida – 76%, by Julie Taymor, and Nicotine – 45%, by Hugo Rodríguez, among others.

You may also like: Star Wars: Andor | Showrunner Says The Series Will Engage Audiences Even If They Don’t Know The Franchise

21 years after And Your Mother Too won the award for Best Screenplay at the Venice International Film Festival, Luna spoke with GQ on the current state of the industry, with special emphasis on Mexican cinema. He is not the first to complain about it, in fact there are already several filmmakers who point out the sad current situation of the industry. These were the words of the also Trollhunters actor (via IndieWire):

We don’t have a healthy industry these days, it’s very hard to get your money back from the box office. The amount of pressure the big boys have [blockbusters] about theaters leaves very little room for Spanish-language films.

We could attribute many problems in current cinema to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the reality is that there are several factors that influenced what we are seeing. First we must remember that piracy was widespread, then the Internet came and piracy became free. Then Netflix and the streaming platforms that followed drove people away from movie theaters, to the horror of many filmmakers, and most movie tickets were now bought just to see big superhero shows.

Also read: Film producers denounce the Ministry of Culture for non-payment after the extinction of trusts

Luna has also participated in the films Rudo and Cursi – 73%, The Terminal – 61%, Elysium- 67% and A Rainy Day in New York – 80%, as well as in the series Narcos: Mexico – 100%, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia and Wizards: Tales of Arcadia – 100%, among others. He was also director of Abel (2010), Cesar Chavez – 39% and Mr. Pig – fifty%.

With AndorLuna returns to the character of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%, which was highly celebrated at the time for Latino representation in Hollywood, in addition to being celebrated by fans as one of the best films in the franchise. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a box office hit that grossed over $1 billion worldwide, and was even more profitable for Disney than Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%.

Cassian Andor is a rebel who does everything to confront the Empire, but his greatest feat is being part of the Rogue One team, which stole the plans for the Death Star and that way the Rebellion was able to discover the weak point of the huge space station and destroy it in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%. It is not a spoiler at this point to say that all the heroes of that tape die at the end, but these remained engraved in the hearts of the fans, especially those played by diego moon and Felicity Jones.

Andor arrives on Disney Plus this September 21, and is expected to continue the success of the previous Star Wars series on the streaming platform: The Mandalorian – 91%, The Boba Fett Book – 63% and Obi-Wan Kenobi – 95%. After Andorthere are several projects in development, but one of the most anticipated is the Ahsoka Tano spin-off.

Don’t leave without reading: Star Wars: George Lucas Explains Why Capitalism Destroys Creativity