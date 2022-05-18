Diego Luna reveals details of ‘Andor’, the series inspired by his character in Star Wars – El Financiero

the mexican actor Diego Luna will once again put himself in the shoes of Cassian Andor in the next Disney+ series Andorwhich follows the rogue spy character he first played in the film rogue one (2016), although now it will be based five years beforein a creation of Tony Gilroy.

“It is the journey of a migrant. That feeling of having to move is behind this story, very deep and very strong. That shapes you as a person. It defines you in many ways and what you are willing to do”, assured Luna about Cassian Andor as part of the cover of Vanity Fair.

The series, which will premiere on the streaming platform late summer this yearwill tell more details of Andor and why did he join the galactic rebellion to evolve from an egotistical nihilist to a selfless martyr. Moon points out that in the middle there will be people seeking to flee the Empire.

“This guy gave his life for the galaxy, TRUE? I mean, he consciously, soberly, without vanity or recognition, sacrificed himself. Who does that? That’s what this first season is about. It’s about that he is really averse to revolution, cynical, lost and a bit messyGilroy adds. “One thing I remember, from being a part of this from day one, is how little you can share of what’s going on. I have kids, man. It’s painful for them and for meMoon said.

This we know about ‘Andor’

Located in time as a prequel to rogue onestart with the destruction of the homeworld of Andor and follows him until he becomes an adult, at which age he realizes he can no longer run away.

“His adopted home will become the basis for our entire first season., and we see how that place is radicalized. We then see another planet that is completely dismantled in a colonial way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They are taking down anyone who gets in their way,” Gilroy explained.

The role of the rebel leader Mon Mothma, who is played by Genevieve O’Reillywill also have its importance in the chapters that come after the success of The Mandalorian -whose third season will hit the screen in late 2022 or early 2023-.

The company also opted for boba fett book Y Obi-Wan Kenobi -which will be released on may 27th -with Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master who, while in his exile, is a guardian to a young Luke Skywalker at the same time he is being hunted. Next year, Rosario Dawson will star in the series Ahsoka alongside McGregor’s partner, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.