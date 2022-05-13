Diego Luna: The 2022 Huesca Film Festival recognizes the actor

Diego Luna has been award winning with the award City of Huesca at the 50th International Film Festivalwhich will be the next June 10 to 18.

The Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura will be the one who gives him the award to the interpreter of such iconic titles as “Y Tu Mama Tambien”, “Frida”, “Narcos: México” or “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, where he plays Cassian Andor.

with more than one hundred productions and awards such as: the best young performer at the Venice Festival or at the Platinum Awards, Luna has developed his career as a director, screenwriter and producer in parallel, facets that have also earned him an Ariel Award, the public award at the SXSW festival and recognitions in other top-level festivals such as Mar del Plata, São Paulo or Edinburgh.

In the opinion of the festival management, “Luna is one of the capitalized names of the seventh Art in our language, with a career where he has managed to combine auteur cinema with great Hollywood blockbusters”.

��NEWS��The ‘City of Huesca Carlos Saura Award’ of the #50HIFF is for the Mexican actor and director @diegoluna_ ���� ��Iconic filmography with titles like Y Tu Mama Tambien, Narcos: México or Rogue One

��Delivery:��️10-June from the hands of Carlos Saura ➕Info:https://t.co/RvF1YEyRKs pic.twitter.com/SbHp5HFSde — Huesca Film Festival (@FestivalHuesca)

May 5, 2022





Diego Luna’s career

Born in Mexico City in 1979, Diego Luna is the son of famed Mexican architect, set designer, professor and academic Alejandro Luna and artist and costume designer Fiona Alexander, who worked with Carlos Saura on “Antonieta.”

During the 1990s participated in soap operas such as “El prize mayor” or “Grandpa and I”, works that he alternated with feature films like “Ámbar”, “Morena”, “A trickle of blood”, “The comet” or “A sweet smell of death”.

The new century would start with outstanding titles such as “Before Night Falls”, although his international recognition came from the hand of Alfonso Cuarón and the iconic “Y tu madre tú”, together with the Spanish Maribel Verdú and the Mexican Gael García Bernal.

Their I pass through Hollywood It is plagued with critical and popular successes such as “Frida”, starring Salma Hayek; “The terminal”, by Steven Spielberg and with Tom Hanks in the title role; the sci-fi blockbuster “Elysium”; “A Rainy Day in New York”, directed by Woody Allen; Kevin Costner’s “Open Range”; or “Milk”, by Gus Van Sant.

An innate talent that has also been reflected on the small screen, in which highlighted in series as “Narcos: Mexico”, in which he played Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, one of the founders of the Guadalajara cartel, a role that earned him the Platinum Award for best interpretation.

Among his next projects is the Disney+ series “Andor”, a long-awaited Lucasfilm production in which the Mexican recovers the character of Cassian Andor, a prequel to the great global success that he himself starred in with Felicity Jones in 2016 in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”.

Their first foray into the world of directing was with the documentary “JC Chávez” and some time later he filmed his first work of fiction, “Abel”, a work written and directed by the artist himself that went through such important competitions as Sundance, Cannes or San Sebastián, where he won the Horizontes Latinos Award.

PC.