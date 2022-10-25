Diego Luna wants it all

In the times when I was 13 years old and worked in the telenovela grandpa and me Together with his friend Gael García Bernal, the idea that a Mexican actor who spoke English with an accent could star in an American series was simply unthinkable. And yet, exactly three decades later, Diego Luna is the main figure in one of the most successful series in the Star Wars universe, Andor in which he embodies a revolutionary from outer space on the Disney + platform.

García Bernal has not been left behind, and these days he has released his first foray into the world of Marvel on the same platform with The curse of the werewolf a television special made for Halloween in which he plays a monster hunter who must hide his werewolf alter ego.

Gael Garcia Berna and Diego Luna, at the premiere of ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ in Cannes in 2019 Joel C Ryan

To reach this shared moment, each one has followed their own path, although they have never stopped doing things together. Led by producer Pablo Cruz, they first founded the company Canana and then created La Corriente del Golfo. Both share responsibilities in Ambulante, a charity festival that tours different cities in Mexico carrying documentaries.

As is well known, international fame came to them at the same time, thanks to the leading role they shared in And Your Mother Too , the film by Alfonso Cuarón for which in 2001 they received the Marcello Mastroianni award for best young actor. Curiously, that was the film that served as a door to achieve the impossible. British director Gareth Edwards was fascinated when he saw her and when he prepared Rogue One: A Star Wars Story he immediately thought of Luna for Cassian Andor, an accomplished intergalactic spy.

Released in 2016 as a spin-off from the main franchise and with Felicity Jones and Alan Tudyk in the other lead roles, rogue one racked up a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, and immediately spawned a prequel that would see the character transform from occasional petty thief to leader of the resistance against the Empire. As is often the case in Hollywood, one thing led to another, and so it was that Diego was summoned to play drug trafficker Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in two seasons of Narcos: Mexico .

And although Luna gave herself a lot of pleasures thanks to her Hollywood fame, such as small participations under the orders of Woody Allen and Barry Jenkins, and a leading role in aimless, Along with Sienna Miller, with whom he toured the independent film circuit since its premiere at the Sundance Festival, the striking thing is that he never abandoned his place of privilege in the Spanish-speaking world.

A fervent lover of the theater, this year he took time to perform at the Matadero in Madrid for a couple of months with Every time we say goodbye better by Alejandro Ricaño, a work that first premiered in his homeland. And although it has been many years since he has participated in Mexican cinema as an actor (his last role was in 2014, with a brief character in I stay with you by Artemio Narro), in recent times he has premiered two series in Spanish recorded in his country in which he has played a key role.

In Bread and Circus which has already been on Amazon Prime for two seasons and for which he won an Emmy, is the host of a series of conversations with friends, dealing with a controversial topic in each episode.

a complicated divorce

The actor shares two children, Jerónimo, 14, and Fiona, 12, with fellow Mexican actress Camila Sodi, with whom he was married between 2008 and 2013.

In Everything will be fine Netflix series, was the creator and director of a fictional story that portrays the complications of divorce, thus being able to talk about his own experience when he separated from actress Camila Sodi, with whom he has two children, Jerónimo, 14, and Fiona, 12.

Diego Luna, with his ex-wife and their children at the premiere of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in 2016 Todd Williamson

The circle will close next year when Disney + premieres in Latin America Machinea series he has produced with La Corriente del Golfo and in which he will once again co-star alongside his old friend Gael, winner of a Golden Globe for Mozart in the Jungle . In the series, which will be broadcast in the United States on the Hulu platform, which belongs to Disney, Bernal will play a boxer who is past his prime, while Luna will be his manager, who manages to get him an opportunity to win a title, although to get to that fight they will have to deal with many dark forces. Rising Eiza González also participates in the series, another Mexican star who has earned a place in Hollywood.