Diego Luna will be a presenter at the 2022 Emmys with Selena Gómez and Jimmy Kimmel

The annual awards for excellence in the American television industry are back for their 2022 edition and this year they bet on a large number of international celebrities to present their important categories as well as the winners of the night.

Although for this edition Mexico does not have any compatriot nominated or winner of its already announced categories, there will be the presence of national talent. diego moon has already been announced as one of the presenters and he will do it together with a select group of celebrities, since he will share space next to Selena GomezJung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

The 74th annual edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards which will take place on monday september 12 He shared on his social networks the excitement of having the Mexican among his select first group of confirmed presenters, because although more celebrities are expected to join the list, they have not yet been confirmed.

“Great news just dropped! Catch @Selena Gomez, #JungHoYeon, @DiegoLuna_, @AmyPoehler, and more of your favorite stars performing at the #Emmys on Monday, September 12. Who else are you hoping to see? #Emmys2022″ tweeted the account of the popular awards causing a stir.

For the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy organize a ceremony face-to-face in the Microsoft Theater Los Angeleswith a parade of celebrities on the red carpet, because in 2020 the award ceremony was largely virtual and last year a small event was organized in a place partially outdoors.

On this occasion, the transmission rights in the United States are held by the chain NBCwhich will show the awards on its television channel, as well as on its streaming platform peacock. The broadcast can be enjoyed from 7:00 p.m., taking as reference the time of the center of Mexico. The transmission rights will be held by TNTwhich is a pay television channel, while AND! Entertainment It will have coverage of the red carpet, being also a private channel, however both will broadcast segments and interviews on their social networks.

The Emmy also announced another select list of stars made up of actors, singers and presenters who have already confirmed their attendance at the annual gala:

-Will Arnett

-Angela Bassett

-Vanessa Bayer

-Kelly Clarkson

-Taye Diggs

-Hannah Einbinder

-Mariska Hargitay

-Christopher Meloni

-Amy Poehler

-Molly Shannon

-Jean Smart

-Kerry Washington

-Natalie Zea

HBO’s drama series “Succession” received 25 Emmy nominations and South Korea’s “Squid Game” made history by becoming the first non-English-language production to be recognized at the esteemed American television Oscars.

the drama of HBO, Successionwith 25 nominations, is the series with the most nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards, followed by comedy ted lasso, of Apple+ Y The White Lotusalso from HBO, with 20 appointments each. Once again, the productions created by the large streaming platforms have gained ground over the productions made in the traditional format, television, generating debates regarding the growth and consumption of digital and the loss of viewers in the already well-known channels.

The series that this year compete for the highest category are: Better Call Saul, euphoriaOzark, Severance, the squid gameStranger Things, Succession Y yellowjackets

Male talent: Jason Bateman, Brian Cox, Lee Jung-jae Bob Odenkirk , Saul Adam Scott and Jeremy Strong.

Female talent: Jodie Comer, Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey, Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya.

