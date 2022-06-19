Diego Luna with El País: “We have to talk about the diversity of which we are part” – TVshow – 06/19/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

diego moon He began working as an actor at the age of eight, and at 13 he joined the cast of his first telenovela, grandpa and me. There she shared the screen with Gael García Bernal, starting a friendship that has lasted for more than three decades.

In 2001, thanks to the film And Your Mother Too (Alfonso Cuarón) where he collaborated again with García Bernal, the name of diego moon began to sound in the world. Since then, the actor born in Toluca has crossed borders, geographical and linguistic, working on films such as Frida, La Terminal, Milk, Elysium, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story either A rainy day in New York under the orders of directors such as Steven Spielberg, Gus Van Sant, Barry Jenkins, Woody Allen and alongside performers such as Sean Penn, Tom Hanks or Felicity Jones.

In recent years he was the drug trafficker Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in the Netflix series, Narcos: Mexico which earned him a Platinum Award for Best Actor.

Until July 10, Diego Luna is in Madrid presenting his monologue Every time we say goodbye betterand before the show, he spoke exclusively with El País about the series of interviews that can be found on Amazon Prime Video, Bread and Circus that on June 24 premieres new episodes.

—In your career you have worked alongside Tom Hanks or Sean Penn. What does the boy from Toluca feel when acting with those actors?



—The same thing happens to me with Daniel Giménez Cacho, or when working with my compadre Gael. I relate admiration more to the characters I met in the theater in my childhood because of my father. I think there are those fundamental references in my life that come from that theater that I saw as a child, marked me and made me want to get involved immediately to be living in a more adult world, being small. It’s because of the theater I saw, the stories I was told, the characters I met and what I saw behind the scenes. That was very exciting and that world was the one that marked me to do what I do.

I guess they have to ask you And Your Mother Toobut on a date I went to see Dirty Dancing, Havana Nights which was your first leading role in English. What did that movie mean for your career?



—(laughs) How hard that they took you to see that movie. At the time it came out, it went unnoticed but later it generated a fan base that grew over time. Now they remind me of it every time. At the time it was an important film for me because I began to work in another language, to meet a team of representatives in the United States that I continue to work with and to open a path for myself in terms of how far I could go with my work. I was very limited before that movie and suddenly it became clear that you could travel and do things elsewhere.

—-In 2003 you began to produce series and movies, why?

—For the desire to continue participating in this industry, to continue telling stories and working in a profession that values ​​and celebrates collaboration. As an actor you suddenly get tired, you need time, a break, things to happen to you in life to have material to work with and some perspective. And producing gives me the opportunity to continue participating, to have longer trips. Producing movies, series, a documentary or even theater gives the ability to accompany a project from the time it is an idea to its final consequences. As an actor, projects end the day filming ends and then they finish materializing far away from you. As a producer you accompany the entire process and therefore the learning is much deeper.

Diego Luna in “Bread and Circus”. Photo: Diffusion

—In 2020 you started hosting Pan y Circo on Amazon Prime Video. What was the engine for this cycle of interviews?



—It was the opportunity to use the pretext of the table and the food to listen to each other as we are not listening to each other in other media. These are issues that are discussed today on other platforms, other spaces, but not with that intimate, personal and horizontal tone that gives you the experience of sitting down to eat with someone.

—And allowing different ideas on any subject to be opposed.



-Exact. Few episodes have been as contrasting in terms of points of view as the one we premiered on June 24 called “Discriminate in Spanish”. There is a feeling that we are talking about an issue in which it is urgent that we listen to each other. That became evident this season. And I appreciate the openness of the guests who came to the table, because an exercise of such openness with cameras in front of us should not be easy. The great beneficiaries of this are those of us who were listening to them, because in Bread and Circus We are not interested in amplifying toxic voices, far from it. They were contrasting voices that at some point you end up understanding. As far as they may sound from your position, the exercise was good for everyone.

—In this third episode you address a topic with which you have been linked in different social organizations, migration.



—Yes, today talking about migration is talking about everyone. In the world we live in today, it is an issue that concerns us all and it was interesting for me to talk about the different visions of a reality that we cohabit. How we tell each other the story of one side and the other, trying to fight that discourse of you against us and talk about the richness and diversity that feeds us today.

Diego Luna in “Bread and Circus”. Photo: Diffusion

—The episode was filmed in Madrid. Were there differences?

-Yes. the ones we do Bread and Circus We live in Mexico City and moving to Madrid was seeing a very different reality. Today there are people from everywhere in that city. Maybe 20 years ago it wasn’t like that and today there is an interaction that we have to reflect on, that’s what Bread and Circus.

—What have you learned doing this program?

—Our objective is that we must talk about the diversity of which we are a part, about the possibilities that understanding, listening and curiosity open up for us. Also how important it is to combat these flat speeches that feed a very dangerous nationalism of you against us. For this reason, what I am leaving with is the feeling that changing this is more in our hands than we think. There are a number of prejudices that we have to shake off and that is up to each one of us to do. I finish the program wanting to listen more and talk less, and that’s thanks to Bread and Circus.

Diego Luna in “Bread and Circus”. Photo: Diffusion

plus Mexican at the head of a series of “Star Wars”

The series will premiere on Disney + on August 31 Andor starring Diego Luna. With this production, which has already been renewed for a second season, Luna returns to the Star Wars Universe of which he was a part in Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryGareth Edwards film.

Diego Luna was one of the protagonists of “Rogue One”. Photo: Diffusion

In this series created by Tony Gilroy (Oscar nominated for director and screenwriter of Michael Clayton), Luna will return as the mercenary Cassian Andor during his formative years with The Rebellion. According to press reports, the series will show Andor’s transformation, from when he is a petty thief until he becomes a revolutionary and finally joins the Rebellion against the Empire. the cast of Andor It is completed by Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona and Fiona Shaw.