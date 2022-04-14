Diego Maradona case: the Prosecutor’s Office asked to bring to trial the eight responsible for his medical care | One by one, the roles of each defendant

The prosecutors who investigated the death of Diego Armando Maradona They asked this Wednesday that the eight health professionals charged with his death go to trial as alleged perpetrators of simple homicide with eventual intent..

The measure reaches the neurosurgeon and family doctor of the Diez, Leopoldo Luciano Luque; the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov; the psychologist Carlos Ángel “Charly” Díaz; the coordinating doctor of the prepaid Swiss Medical, Nancy Edith Forlini; the nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni; and the nurses Ricardo Omar Almirón, Dahiana Gisela Madrid and Pedro Di Spagna, clinical doctor.

According to the resolution of the officials of the San Isidro Prosecutor’s Office, the title of simple homicide with eventual intent means that “the action (or omission) could lead to the death of Maradona, due to his complications and state of health.

The request was presented by the prosecutors Patricio Ferrari and Cosme Iribarren, and the Benavídez prosecutor, Laura Capra, before the Judge of Guarantees 2 of that judicial department, Orlando Díaz. In this way, the judge must decide whether to definitively close the investigation of the criminal case and pass all the proceedings to the oral courts so that due process can follow.

One by one, what is each defendant accused of