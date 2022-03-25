Diego Maradona disappears from FIFA 22 due to legal problems. When will he return?

Diego Armando Maradona, the Argentine soccer legend who passed away in 2020, has been removed from FIFA 22 for a legal dispute claims that Electronic Arts wrongly negotiated image rights. According to the Argentine justice system, the player’s rights are in the hands of Sattvica, a Matas Morla company, while EA would have signed with Stefano Ceci, a partner of Maradona who could not prove the legal attributions for these agreements.

“Due to a legal dispute by third parties, we must suspend Diego Maradona from FIFA Ultimate Team packs, Ultimate Draft and Soccer Aid World XI team. Therefore, Diego Maradona icon items will no longer be available in packs, SBCs and FUT Draft and their price range will remain at their current value until further notice,” reads a message from FIFA 22. “We share the disappointment felt by our fans and look forward to reinstating one of world football’s greatest icons in the future.”

It seems that Morla obtained control of Maradona’s brand in August 2020, while his company Sattvica was banned from using the brands in 2021 by two of the footballer’s daughters. The family is still fighting with Morla to clarify the possession of these very profitable image rights, something that has indirectly affected EA.

When will Maradona return to FIFA 22? He is out until further agreement

Judge Marcelo Gota’s ruling states that “it is appropriate to make room for the precautionary measure aimed at avoiding the use of the designation in alleged infringement of trademark rights (…) without prejudice to setting a real guarantee in order to protect the rights of the counterpart taking into account the seriousness of the requested measure” and therefore decrees “Regarding Electronic Ars INC, the precautionary measure requested so that it immediately ceases the use of the trademarks indicated that by whatever means they are performing”.

EA hopes to get Maradona back in the future

Maradona could return with a new agreement, but these legal issues are slow and it does not seem likely that “El Pelusa” will return before the next game, he is called FIFA 23 or EA Sports FC.