Diego Moon. Wins honorary-prize at the Festival-de-Cine-de-Huesca

The AMexican actor and director Diego Luna, one of the most prominent names in the Ibero-American audiovisual industry, has been awarded the City of Huesca Award at the 50th International Film Festival, which will be held in this Spanish city between June 10 and 18.

As reported this Thursday by the organization of the contest, the Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura will be the one who will present the award to the interpreter of titles as iconic as “And your mom too”, “Frida”, “Narcos: Mexico” or “Rogue One: a Star Wars story”, where he plays Cassian Andor.

With more than a hundred productions to his credit and awards such as best young performer at the Venice Film Festival or at the Platino Awards, Luna has developed his career as a director, screenwriter and producer in parallel, facets that have also earned him a Ariel Award, the public award at the SXSW festival and recognition at other top-level festivals such as Mar del Plata, São Paulo or Edinburgh.

In the opinion of the festival’s management, “Luna is one of the names with capital letters of the seventh art in our language, with a career where it has managed to combine auteur cinema with great Hollywood blockbusters.”

The trajectory of Diego Luna

In addition, the festival and Luna have a common link, since the first short film in which the actor participated, “The last end of the year”, won the Danzante de Oro Award in 1992.

Born in Mexico City in 1979, Diego Luna is the son of famed Mexican architect, set designer, professor and academic Alejandro Luna and artist and costume designer Fiona Alexander, who worked with Carlos Saura on “Antonieta.”

During the 1990s, he participated in telenovelas such as “El Premio Mayor” or “El Abuelo y Yo”, jobs that he alternated with feature films such as “Ámbar”, “Morena”, “Un Hilito de Sangre”, “El Cometa” or “Un sweet smell of death.

The new century would start with outstanding titles such as “Before Night Falls”, although his international recognition came from the hand of Alfonso Cuarón and the iconic “Y tu madre tú”, together with the Spanish Maribel Verdú and the Mexican Gael García Bernal.

His time in Hollywood has been plagued by critical and popular successes such as “Frida”, starring Salma Hayek; “The terminal”, by Steven Spielberg and with Tom Hanks in the title role; the sci-fi blockbuster “Elysium”; “A Rainy Day in New York”, directed by Woody Allen; Kevin Costner’s “Open Range”; or “Milk”, by Gus Van Sant.

An innate talent that has also been reflected on the small screen, in which he stood out in series such as “Narcos: Mexico”, in which he played Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, one of the founders of the Guadalajara cartel, a role that earned him Platinum Award for Best Performance.

Among his next projects is the Disney+ series “Andor”, a long-awaited Lucasfilm production in which the Mexican recovers the character of Cassian Andor, a prequel to the great global success that he starred alongside Felicity Jones in 2016 in “Rogue One : A Star Wars Story”.

His first foray into the world of directing was with the documentary “JC Chávez” and some time later he filmed his first work of fiction, “Abel”, a work written and directed by the artist himself that went through such important competitions as Sundance, Cannes or San Sebastián, where he won the Horizontes Latinos Award.

