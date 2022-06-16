Diego Simeone speaks out forcefully on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

In a 2018 interview, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone admitted he would sign Lionel Messi rather than Cristiano Ronaldo for his team.

The Argentine manager claimed his compatriot was a better player when surrounded by ‘big players’, while the Portuguese would fit better in a team with ‘normal players’.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the sport for the past decade and a half, sharing a total of 12 Ballon d’Or awards. Both superstars have been at their best in La Liga, scoring 785 goals in the Spanish First Division. Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have fallen victim to forward madness more than once, with the Rojiblancos conceding 32 goals for Messi and 25 for Ronaldo in all competitions.

Having seen the duo up close, the Atletico manager has a good knowledge of their strengths and weaknesses. In a 2018 interview, the coach was asked to put his knowledge to good use and choose a superstar from the two. Here’s what he had to say (via GiveMeSport):

“If I had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo, then most likely I would choose Messi.”

He also provided a thorough explanation of his choice.

Simone added:

“If you are lucky enough to sign one of them at a normal club, with normal players, Ronaldo would probably fit in better. But with Messi surrounded by great players, Messi is better than Ronaldo. »

