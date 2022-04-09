Diego Simeone surrendered at the feet of Javier Aguirre and responded to his critics at Atlético de Madrid

Diego Simeone sent a forceful message to Javier Aguirre and praised his career and his figure prior to Atlético de Madrid’s match against Mallorca.

April 08, 2022 11:08 p.m.

Cholo Simeone participated in an interview in which he defended himself against criticism for his playing style with Atlético de Madrid and also praised the career of his rival, the former Rayados coach, Javier Aguirre.

The Argentine coach was accused by various stars in football history for his unattractive style of play for the show, for stealing playing time on the pitch to absorb the minutes with the ball, among other examples.

Faced with this situation, Cholo was blunt in the press conference prior to the match against Mallorca for matchday 31 of La Liga Santander and ended up sending a forceful message to his main critics.

“We cannot value what people from outside may think or speak, we have to focus on this league of 14 games that we started against Osasuna and that tomorrow we will face a rival who is in great need, just like us, and it will be a hard game, difficult, in a field always complicated”, he asserted in the first instance.

Regarding the criticism for the style of play that he displayed against the Cityzens when he came to frame a tactical scheme with a 5-5-0, he stated: “I don’t think what others think, everyone doesn’t have their thoughts, everything It’s respectable, from humility you have to keep working and try to do your best for Atlético de Madrid”.

Finally, he analyzed the confrontation against the vermilion squad: “It was a tough match, the coach (Javier Aguirre) with great experience in world football knows the Spanish league very well, he knows what it is to suffer because he has had to be in other teams competing the same way. I imagine a tough, complex, difficult, tight game, with the virtues that Mallorca has offensively, which are quite a few and at home it is stronger”.