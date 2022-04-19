Diego Simeone throws more firewood after audios of Gerard Piqué and the Super Cup

The coach of Atletico Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeonassured that with the audios between Luis Rubiales and Gerard Piqué “it is clear” that “it is convenient” that real Madrid Y FC Barcelona go to the Spain Supercup and that the rest of the team, including the rojiblanco, they are “in the same bag”and believes that the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF) must “explain it better”.

“I’m not going to get into those kinds of situations. Piqué, beyond being an extraordinary footballer, is very intelligent and has his company in parallel. They are efforts that do not go in communion; he has a company and is a footballer, and it just so happens that he plays for Barcelona. It is clear from the information that reaches us, unless there is a more specific explanation from the RFEF, that Barcelona and Real Madrid should go. It is not very difficult to understand,” she said at a press conference.

In the audios published by ‘El Confidencial’, I hammered suggested to the maximum president of the RFEF what could they offer “eight ‘kilos'” to blaugranas and madridistas and “two and one” to rojiblancos and valencianistasthe other two participants, for going to Saudi Arabia. “Just as we feel very proud of the way we have competed these ten years, we see ourselves reflected in all the teams that fight to be close by: Betis, Villarreal, Valencia, Athletic, Seville, Real Sociedad… Everyone will be left with the feeling that we are all in the same bag“, he stated.

“What comes out in the information is that, ahead of the Spanish Super Cup in Arabia, there is no doubt that economically and theoretically the Federation would favor Real Madrid and Barcelona more. They will have to explain it better, so we all stay calmer, “he continued.

The game against Granada

Besides, Simeone analyzed the duel The league this Wednesday before the Grenade and valued the absences in the team, among which are those of the Portuguese joao felix and the French Thomas Lemar. “We have their casualties and those of Herrera and José -Giménez-who are still waiting to join the group, which we hope will be after this game, plus those of Felipe and Kondogbia. We will have six casualties for sure“, he declared.

“We lose what Joao was giving, who is in a great moment and with a lot of continuity games that came in handy for his confidence, his balance and his growth. Lemar is a footballer different from what we havewith that defense-attack transition that is one of the best we have in the middle. It’s a shame, an injury that doesn’t come at a good timebut there are other boys waiting to play. He talked about the importance of everyone, and they all end up playing. We look forward to continuing to compete like we’ve been lately,” she continued.