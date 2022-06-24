Diego Sinhue inaugurates the ISSEG Retiree House in Pénjamo – Dependencies Newsletters

The ISSEG increased the pension fund until 2083

It will serve 375 retirees and pensioners, who will be able to do crafts, sports or learn a trade

Penjamo, Gto. June 23, 2022.- The Governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, inaugurated the Retiree House of the Social Security Institute of the State of Guanajuato (ISSEG), in this municipality.

In this space, cultural, sports and recreational activities will be promoted, in addition to generating bonds of friendship and exchanging experiences that generate learning and knowledge, for those who have worked in the service of the State.

“These retirement homes are a great opportunity to visualize ourselves in community; visualizing ourselves with those who are our friends, our co-workers, with our community, and building community is a fundamental part of the reconstruction of the social fabric and Guanajuato has to continue being an example,” said Diego Sinhue.

The State President mentioned that the creation of these spaces is carried out with the vision of promoting the development of Retirees and Pensioners.

“Beyond the walls, are the stories that happen here,” he added.

In this house there will be workshops on typical dances, taichi, danzón, choir, poetry, rondalla, tile painting, chess classes and basketball classes.

There will also be an exhibition of crafts and handicrafts that are made by retirees and pensioners themselves.

In 2020, the pension fund was increased until 2083 and the payment of benefits for retirees and pensioners to the ISSEG is guaranteed.

Currently there are 20 retirement homes, located in the municipalities of Acámbaro, Celaya, Cortazar, Doctor Mora, Dolores Hidalgo, Irapuato, Jaral del Progreso, Juventino Rosas, León, Moroleón, Pénjamo, Purísima del Rincón, Romita, Salamanca, San Luis de la Paz, San Miguel de Allende, Valle de Santiago, two in Guanajuato and soon one in Comonfort.

The construction of the ISSEG Retirement Home in Pénjamo began 13 months ago and will serve 375 retirees and pensioners. Almost 3.2 million pesos were invested in these works.

Present at the event were Ricardo De La Peña Rodríguez, Director General of the ISSEG; Omar Gregorio Mendoza Flores, Municipal President of Pénjamo; Michelle González Márquez, Federal Deputy; María Bertha Solórzano Lujano, Secretary General of Section 45 of the SNTE; in addition to Víctor Jiménez Ramírez, Secretary General of ASTAUG.