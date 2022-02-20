Diego Valdés breaks the silence, is he disappointed in America?

Diego Valdés arrived at Club América as the reinforcement that generated the most enthusiasm in the fans, facing the Clausura Tournament 2022. Although many agreed that his arrival was not a primary need, the Chilean today is considered one of the players who must face to try to get out of the crisis.

When you turn to see what the Águilas de Solari have done in 2021, one might think that arriving as a reinforcement for this team will be a plus to achieve the goals, but after the poor performance shown so far in the current Liga MX campaign , Coapa’s new “10” was honest about whether he felt any disappointment or at least he imagined being in such a difficult situation in his first tournament.

“Not that I thought one is a footballer and has to adapt. If we had started in the best way I would also say the same, I have to be prepared for any occasion, just like my teammates and the coaching staffwe know that the other teams are also preparing in the best way and we know that we are going to pull it off“Valdés expressed in an interview with Milenio.

for now, America marches in the fourteenth position of the general tablewhich means that after five days played they do not reach quota even for the Repechage. Faced with this situation, Diego Valdés is totally confident in reversing the path.

“Obviously, we know that America always has to be fighting on top and as I told you, we did not start in the best way, but I am completely sure that we are going to be at the top, that we are going to be in the first places and qualify to make a good Liguilla“, he assured.

A tough test for America is the match against Pachuca, corresponding to Day 6 of Clausura 2022. A victory calms the waters a bit, but a defeat can lead to the dismissal of Santiago Solari.

