Diego Vargas from Granada takes charge of the Andalusian Health Service

Until now the General Director of Health Assistance and Results of the Junta de Andalucía, Diego Agustin Vargas Ortegahas been appointed this Tuesday as the new managing director of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), replacing Miguel Ángel Guzmán, after this deputy minister of the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs was appointed.

The Granada agreed the past February 5, 2019 to the General Directorate of Healthcare and Health Outcomes at the SAS, whose responsibilities included pharmaceutical management. It is Diploma in Nursing and Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery by the University of Granada (UGR).









In its resume, published on the SAS website, it is stated that Vargas is a specialist in Family and Community Medicine and has different masters in Business Administration and Management, from the Carlos III University of Madrid; in Quality of Health and Assistance Services, by the San Antonio Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM); of Advances in Cardiology, by the UCAM; in Hospital Emergencies and Critical Care, from the University of Almería.

In addition, Vargas has ANECA accreditation as assistant professor Doctor in the area of ​​Knowledge of Family Medicine. He is a university expert in Health Services Management and Hospital Center Management, from the International University of Andalusia, and a university expert in COPD and ASMA, according to SAS sources.

Until his appointment as general director of Healthcare and Health Outcomes at the SAS, he worked as an area specialist physician at the Unit of Hospitalization at the El Toyo High Resolution Hospital (Almería), where he was also responsible for Training and Research and, before, Primary Care and Emergency physician.

He has also been president of the Andalusian Society of General and Family Physicians between 2006 and 2017 and first vice president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians, from 2015 to 2017.

His appointment has been made official this Tuesday, according to the agreements adopted by the Governing Council of the Andalusian Government in relation to the structure of the new Andalusian Executive, ten days after the management of the SAS will become vacant after the appointment on 29 July Miguel Angel Guzman as number two of the Ministry of Health and Consumption, in the hands of Catherine Garcia.

Reactions to the appointment

Reactions to this designation have not been long in coming. the first to order “commitment to workers and a firm commitment to Public Health” The new manager of the SAS has been the Nursing Union, Satse, in Andalusia. The union organization appreciates his “knowledge of the health system and his experience in management” during the last legislature in addition to his “double professional aspect as a graduate in Nursing and a graduate in Medicine and Surgery”, according to a statement, in which he urges the new manager to “bet on the dialogue and commit to maintaining a permanent dialogue with professionals and their union representatives”.

Likewise, Satse announces that will request a meeting with the new manager to start working as soon as possible on the improvements required by the Andalusian health system.

“The Nursing Union shows your willingness to negotiate all those problems and questions that can be positive for Andalusian Public Health in general and, of course, for the professional and labor development of all nurses, male nurses and physiotherapists”, they conclude.