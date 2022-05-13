Diego Vázquez becomes the main option of the Selection Commission to take over the technical direction of Honduras
The Selection Commission of Honduras has decided to give priority to the signing of the Argentine coach Diego Vazquez who is willing to take responsibility with an interim contract.
TEN learned this Wednesday that after Salomón Nazar decided to reject the offer Due to the short time of work, the managers in charge have decided that the former DT of Motagua is the chosen one.
The negotiations with the five-time champion with the blues They are advanced and the only thing missing is the signing of the contract, which is initially to direct these three commitments of the League of Nations in June before Curacao and Canada, subsequently direct eventual friendly matches that the Federation is working on between now and December against rivals that are possibly in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
TEN He also learned that the Argentine Peter Troglio was another of the main candidates, however the Former DT of San Lorenzo When he was polled, he made his position clear that he does not accept an internship, only the complete process towards the tie for the 2026 World Cup.
“I would not have a problem with the internship, it is a detail to analyze and to talk to the federations, but there are several aspects that are negotiable within that”, had expressed “La Barbie” to TEN mentioning the opportunity.
If his signing with the Honduran Federation materializes, this would be the second experience of Vazquez as a coach, because at the moment, at 50 years old, he has made his career from 2014 to the beginning of 2022 with Motagua having a successful step.
For this Friday Selection Commission will hold a new work meeting where the final decision on the new H strategist will be made.