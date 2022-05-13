Diego Vázquez becomes the main option of the Selection Commission to take over the technical direction of Honduras

2022-05-12

The Selection Commission of Honduras has decided to give priority to the signing of the Argentine coach Diego Vazquez who is willing to take responsibility with an interim contract.

TEN learned this Wednesday that after Salomón Nazar decided to reject the offer Due to the short time of work, the managers in charge have decided that the former DT of Motagua is the chosen one.

The negotiations with the five-time champion with the blues They are advanced and the only thing missing is the signing of the contract, which is initially to direct these three commitments of the League of Nations in June before Curacao and Canada, subsequently direct eventual friendly matches that the Federation is working on between now and December against rivals that are possibly in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.