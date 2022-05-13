Diego Vázquez becomes the new coach of the Honduran National Team for the Nations League

2022-05-13

The waiting period ended. Diego Vazquez will be appointed this Friday as the new coach of the Honduran national team facing the Concacaf Nations League. A source from the Selection Commission confirmed to DIEZ that the former soccer player who was successful as coach of Motagua, accepted the position on an interim basis to direct the next games of the “H” against Curaçao and Canada, qualifying matches for the Gold Cup. Vázquez will take over and become the twenty-fourth foreign coach in the history of the Bicolor, the first with Argentine passport after the event with Colombian, Uruguayan and Brazilian schools.

THE NAMES ON THE TABLE The truth is that, although Diego Vazquez was among the main candidates, he was not the favorite because of the Selection Commissionwho bet on Solomon Nazar, but before the rejection of the same for directing three games and short preparation time, they opted for the next name on the list and TEN had already advanced their choice since Thursday.

In the case of Pedro Troglio, he was also one of the main bets, he was not seduced by the idea of ​​an internship, and in reference to Héctor Vargas (another strong candidate) he was ruled out due to his current commitment to Real España in the final stage of the Closing Tournament 2021-22.