Diego Vázquez becomes the new coach of the Honduran National Team for the Nations League
2022-05-13
The waiting period ended. Diego Vazquez will be appointed this Friday as the new coach of the Honduran national team facing the Concacaf Nations League.
A source from the Selection Commission confirmed to DIEZ that the former soccer player who was successful as coach of Motagua, accepted the position on an interim basis to direct the next games of the “H” against Curaçao and Canada, qualifying matches for the Gold Cup.
Vázquez will take over and become the twenty-fourth foreign coach in the history of the Bicolor, the first with Argentine passport after the event with Colombian, Uruguayan and Brazilian schools.
THE NAMES ON THE TABLE
The truth is that, although Diego Vazquez was among the main candidates, he was not the favorite because of the Selection Commissionwho bet on Solomon Nazar, but before the rejection of the same for directing three games and short preparation time, they opted for the next name on the list and TEN had already advanced their choice since Thursday.
In the case of Pedro Troglio, he was also one of the main bets, he was not seduced by the idea of an internship, and in reference to Héctor Vargas (another strong candidate) he was ruled out due to his current commitment to Real España in the final stage of the Closing Tournament 2021-22.
The Selection Commission was looking for a profile that would accept the conditions of an interim while they confirm the head coach for the 2026 World Cup. The commitment of the federations is to hire a strategist with a World Cup profile.
THE NUMBERS OF DIEGO VÁZQUEZ WITH MOTAGUA
In 349 games directed, he had 179 wins, 96 draws, 74 losses. A percentage of 51.6 percent of wins in the National League. Is he second most winning coach in the First Division, surpassed only by Carlos “Zorro” Padilla with six trophies.
In addition, Motagua also conquered with Diego Vazquez a Super Cup title. This was in the summer of 2017. However, this trophy does not have the endorsement FIFA.
PROFILE OF THE NEW COACH OF HONDURAS
Name: Diego Martin Vazquez Castro
Birth: July 3, 1971
Origin: San Martin, Mendoza, Argentina
Height: 1.94 meters
Titles: AFA Coach (2013)
Experience as DT: Motagua of Honduras (2014-2022)
Conquests: Opening 2014-2015, Opening 2016-2017, Closing 2016-2017, Opening 2018-2019 and Closing 2018-2019 of the National League of Honduras.