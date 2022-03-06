$!Diego Vázquez breaks the silence and speaks about Herediano's interest after his departure from Motagua

2022-03-05

The name of Diego Martín Vázquez continues to give something to talk about after his departure from Motagua. The coach, who spent eight and a half years with the blues, has been appointed to lead the current Costa Rican champion, Herediano.

The “Team” has it on the radar and sports communicated with the Argentine strategist to discuss the issue. Diego did not rule out the possibility.

“It would be interesting, Herediano is a great team and, in fact, we faced them and they won the Concacaf League final a few years ago,” he began by saying in the interview.

Vázquez assured that he follows soccer in Costa Rica and that he knows very well the situation that the current champion of the Costa Rican league is experiencing after the departure of Jeaustin Campos.