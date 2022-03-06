$!Diego Vázquez breaks the silence and speaks about Herediano's interest after his departure from Motagua

2022-03-05
The name of Diego Martín Vázquez continues to give something to talk about after his departure from Motagua. The coach, who spent eight and a half years with the blues, has been appointed to lead the current Costa Rican champion, Herediano.
The “Team” has it on the radar and sports communicated with the Argentine strategist to discuss the issue. Diego did not rule out the possibility.
“It would be interesting, Herediano is a great team and, in fact, we faced them and they won the Concacaf League final a few years ago,” he began by saying in the interview.
Vázquez assured that he follows soccer in Costa Rica and that he knows very well the situation that the current champion of the Costa Rican league is experiencing after the departure of Jeaustin Campos.
“I think he is the current champion, now he has five points, he has tied a lot and has not been able to win,” said the former Motagua strategist, where he was champion six times, five in the National League and one Super Cup.
And he added: “I always believe that soccer is a reflection of society and the country where we are and in that case Costa Rica is well positioned in that aspect.”
THE PLAYER WHO WANTED FROM HEREDIANO
In said interview with Repretel, Diego Vázquez confessed that on one occasion he wanted to sign Guillermo Ortiz for Motagua, but in the end the hiring fell through due to high claims.
“There is a lot of information with the platforms, however, at the time I wanted to bring Ortiz to Motagua and one of the leaders contacted him, but it was very onerous for the team,” he concluded.