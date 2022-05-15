Diego Vázquez is presented as coach of the Honduran National Team and makes a request for those summoned

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Diego Martin Vazquez He was presented this afternoon as the new coach of the Honduran National Team, showing himself to be very happy with this new challenge and assures that his mind is already set on the debut against Curaçao. The Argentine, who is supported by the success he had on the Motagua bench, where he won six titles, arrived at the conference along with his technical assistant Ninrod Medina. SEE MORE: DIEGO, THE FIRST ARGENTINE ON THE BICOLOR BENCH “Very excited, eager to rehearse, to work and to do things well, to thank the Selection Commission for trusting us because it is not a minor thing since almost all the national soccer leaders are there and they have chosen us for We thank all of them for this process and we hope that we can repay that trust with positive results. Soccer is winning, winning, and this coaching staff from the process that lasted eight and a half years and the word that was heard is winning and we are going to continue on that path, ”he began by saying about his arrival at the Bicolor. ‘La Barbie’ will change his perspective as the coach of Honduras. “We are going to walk a path. We practically know all the players, so after being in this football for so many years, we know everything and from that knowledge and that base we can give positive things to the National Team and enhance the players we have by making a good team since football is not a individual sport but it is in group”.

DREAM FULFILLED TO BE IN THE ‘H’ When asked if it was a dream for him to lead the Honduran National Team, Vázquez did not hesitate in his answer: “Yes, sure, I said it a moment ago, meritocracy, I think that in football nobody gives you anything and we have the opportunity to treat to capture everything we have done over the years in the most important team in the country, which is the Honduran national team”. He is going to follow the same line of play or look for new strategies: “The main thing is the next thing and the next thing is to go play against Curaçao, and we have our heads in that, based on the analysis of that team that is led by a Dutch coach and he has many players in Europe and from there we are going to choose the players and come up with a game plan and choose a system that is the one that we think is best for those games”. His work plan: “Surely next week we are going to start, we are going to make a preliminary list with local players who are available with some legionnaire that can be incorporated who are also available and from then on this weekend there will be the finalists. We ask for the collaboration of the teams that reach the final that it be finished as soon as possible, if it is better next week, to have the players, bearing in mind that the selection is the most important thing since it is vital to qualify for the Gold Cup and ask for that collaboration so that the finals take place next week”.