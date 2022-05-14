Diego Vázquez responds to his critics after being appointed DT of the Honduran National Team

Diego Vazquez became the first Argentine coach on Friday afternoon to take the reins of the Honduran national team in the history.

After her outstanding career in Motagua for eight years, Barbie was without a team after directing her last game on February 22 in the victory of the eagles over Platense at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium.

Now, the 50-year-old strategist will sit on the Bicolor bench and has had his first words after being named the DT of the H.

“The objective is to win and qualify, the selection comes from a not very positive process of losing a lot; our message is to win, the only thing we think about is Curaçao on June 3 and all our minds are focused on Curaçao and then Canada, that is the reality”, he pointed out in statements to the Fútbol A Fondo program.

Diego’s appointment has generated a series of comments and the technical director took the opportunity to leave them with some forceful words.

“Let me send a message of positivism because the National Team belongs to everyone, to all those who support me “thank you” and to those who do not support me I also understand them because I don’t even love myself enough to pretend that everyone loves me ” , pointed out.

And he added: “Sometimes you don’t even love yourself, you do a lot of things and ask yourself ‘what did I do them for?’, so let’s hope it goes well for us. I can honestly assure you that this coaching staff is going to leave everything they have for Honduras to win and qualify for the Gold Cup.”.

On the other hand, Vázquez showed confidence in himself and his coaching staff (Ninrod Medina, Javier Núñez and Patricio Negreira) due to a greater knowledge of Honduran soccer, according to him, unlike the last coaches such as Fabián Coito and Hernán Gómez.

“I know more than those who were, without speaking ill of those who were before. For example, Bolillo Gómez came and I can assure you with great respect that he left without knowing Honduran soccer”he indicated.

The first test for Diego at the head of the ‘H’ will be on June 3 when he visits Curaçao at the Ergilio Hato stadium (8:00 PM) and three days later the catrachos will play at home, at the Olympic stadium (8:00 PM). 00 PM).

The third confrontation, which is valid for the fourth day of Group C, is on June 13 in that venue against the Canadian team (8:00 PM).

Honduras closes its participation until March 27, 2023 when it visits Canadian lands (time to be confirmed), but with doubts if Diego will continue on the bench.