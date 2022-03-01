Diego Vázquez responds to Isabel Zambrano after leaving Motagua: “Thank you for always supporting me”

2022-02-28

On Saturday afternoon the board of Motagua confirmed that Diego Vazquez He would no longer be coach of the team after the harsh elimination they suffered in the Concacaf Champions against Seattle Sounders in United States. This is how the position table of the Closing 2022 in Honduras goes Diego had the opportunity to say goodbye to his team and fans at the National Stadium in the victory over Platense (2-0) after eight and a half years at the helm of the club where he managed to win six titles as DT. One of the messages that the Argentine received when they announced his dismissal was that of Elizabeth Zambrano. The sports journalist and the DT maintain a sentimental relationship that they have preferred to take with a low profile.

”Tomorrow will be your last game with Motagua, enjoy it like that first game you had the opportunity to lead. Always with the head up. Those of us who love you and know that you gave everything for that team, we will always be supporting you. I love you Diego”, he expressed Zambrano through his Twitter account. A day after that statement came the reply from Vazquez and thanked him for all the support he received from him. “Thank you for always banking me. Love you too ”, the technician replied to his partner.