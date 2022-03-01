Diego Vázquez responds to Isabel Zambrano after leaving Motagua: “Thank you for always supporting me”

2022-02-28
On Saturday afternoon the board of Motagua confirmed that Diego Vazquez He would no longer be coach of the team after the harsh elimination they suffered in the Concacaf Champions against Seattle Sounders in United States.
Diego had the opportunity to say goodbye to his team and fans at the National Stadium in the victory over Platense (2-0) after eight and a half years at the helm of the club where he managed to win six titles as DT.
One of the messages that the Argentine received when they announced his dismissal was that of Elizabeth Zambrano. The sports journalist and the DT maintain a sentimental relationship that they have preferred to take with a low profile.
”Tomorrow will be your last game with Motagua, enjoy it like that first game you had the opportunity to lead. Always with the head up. Those of us who love you and know that you gave everything for that team, we will always be supporting you. I love you Diego”, he expressed Zambrano through his Twitter account.
A day after that statement came the reply from Vazquez and thanked him for all the support he received from him. “Thank you for always banking me. Love you too ”, the technician replied to his partner.
Why don’t they have photos together on social networks?
It should be remembered that in 2019, Elizabeth Zambrano He commented that he exposes little of his private life on social networks. In his profiles there is no photo with Diego Vazquez, but she has a reason and explained it.
”I am going to explain why I talk little about my private life. In fact there are few people who know who my boyfriends have been, if I have, if not. I see many couples who spend their lives publishing on social networks that they love each other, that they adore each other and after two or three months they are killing each other, they are divorcing, they are hating each other, they are throwing each other,” he told through an Instagram Live with the TV host, Angel Guity.
”I keep that a lot because in my work I want people to know me for what I do and not for being the girlfriend of X or Y person, I have always focused on what I want people to know me for Isabel Zambrano who works in sports, the sports journalist, the presenter and not for other issues, that’s why I don’t like to talk about my life very much, but it’s not because I don’t want to or because I’m sorry or I don’t want to say it,” he assured Isabel.