Diego Vázquez speaks in Costa Rica about the possibility of directing Herediano

After his departure from Soccer Club Motaguathe Argentine coach Diego Vazquez could quickly get back on track.

The Argentine strategist won five titles with the blue box in the Honduran National League, being the most successful coach of the catracho team and as a consequence he interests several clubs.

According to information from the Costa Rican press, Diego would be in the sights of the Herediano teamone of the great institutions of Costa Rican football.

Given this information, the former Motagua coach spoke in the last few hours about the possibility of reaching the Costa Rican League.

“It would be interesting, Herediano is a great team and, in fact, we faced them and they won the Concacaf League final a couple of years ago”Diego began by saying in exclusive statements to Repretel Sports.

Vázquez confessed that he has been on the lookout for the current campaign that Herediano has shown.

“We are always following them, they are the current champion and they have five points, they have drawn a lot and have not won”, indicated the South American coach forcefully.

On the other hand, Diego Vázquez showed words of praise for the Ticos: “I always believe that soccer is a reflection of society and the country where we are, in that case Costa Rica is well positioned in all aspects”, he expressed.