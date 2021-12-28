Diego’s brother Hugo Maradona dies. He was 52 years old

A little more than a year after the death of Diego Maradona, his brother Hugo passed away in the morning of cardiac arrest. The death occurred at 11.50. The 52-year-old lived in the Flegrean area, in Monte di Procida, in the province of Naples. Hugo died in his home, on the spot the 118 health workers who ascertained the death.

Born as Diego in Lanus in 1969, he had started playing, naturally as an attacking midfielder, in the Argentinos Juniors and was in the Argentine youth national team. In 1987, under pressure from the Pibe de Oro, it was bought by Napoli who turned it to Ascoli on loan. Disappointing experience in Marche: 13 games, including the one at San Paolo against his brother, without goals. Later he began a world tour: Spain (Rayo Vallecano), Austria (Rapid Vienna), Venezuela (Deportivo Italia), Uruguay (Progreso), Japan (PJM Futures, Avispa Fukuoka, Sapporo) and Canada (Toronto Italy). Retired at 40, then he also tried a career as a coach: a brief experience in Puerto Rico (PR Islanders) and then the move to Naples to work as director of the Mariano Keller football school. Last experience at the Real Parete, in the third category.