Diese Filme und Serien nehmen Netflix und Amazon im Juni aus dem Programm
Updated am 30.05.2022, 13:49 Uhr
- Bei all Neustarts streichen Netflix und Amazon auch jeden Monat hochkarätige Filme und exciting Serien aus ihrem Angebot.
- “Kill Bill”, “Django Unchained”, “The Americans” und “Forrest Gump”: Diese Filme und Serien fallen bei Netflix und Amazon im Juni 2022 aus dem Programm.
- Letzte Chance: Bei diesen Streaming Highlights von Amazon und Netflix bleibt nur noch wenig Zeit zum Ansehen.
Mit fesselnden Serien und prominently besetzten Filmen erweitern Netflix und Amazon Monat für Monat ihr Angebot. But Vorsicht: Immer wieder verschwinden Produktionen aus dem Programm der Streamingdienste, etwa weil die Lizenzierung ausläuft. Bei welchen Filmen und Serien Sie im Juni eine letzte Chance zur Sichtung haben, verrät die bersicht.
Diese Serien streicht Netflix im Juni 2022 aus dem Programm
Verfügbar bis 1. June:
- “Angels of Death”: Anime Series
- “Bad Blood”: Crime Series
- “Dinosaur King”: Animation Series
- “Married to Medicine”: Reality Series
- “StartUp”: Crime series with Adam Brody, Martin Freeman and Ron Perlman
- “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”: Reality Series
Verfügbar bis 11. June:
- “Man to Man”: Action Series
Verfügbar bis 15. June:
- “Backstage”: Drama Series for Children
- “The Americans”: Action Series with Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys and Holly Taylor
Verfügbar bis 16. June:
- “Lovely Horribly”: Dramedy Series
- “My Fellow Citizens”: Krimi Comedy Series
Diese Filme streicht Netflix in June 2022 aus dem Programm
Verfügbar bis 1. June:
- “Angry Birds – Der Film”: Animation film
- “Argo”: Drama from and with Ben Affleck, with Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin and John Goodman
- “Asterix bei den Olympian Spielen”: Abenteuerfilm mit Gérard Depardieu und Clovis Cornillac
- “Believe Me: Die Entführung der Lisa McVey”: Krimi-Drama
- “Christine”: Horror Movie by John Carpenter
- “Das flying Auge”: Action movie
- “Der Diktator”: Komödie mit Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris und Ben Kingsley
- “Die Wolke”: Drama by Gregor Schnitzler
- “Django Unchained”: Actionfilm von Quentin Tarantino, mit Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz and Leonardo DiCaprio
- “Domino”: Action movie with Keira Knightley and Mickey Rourke
- “Forrest Gump”: Drama with Tom Hanks
- “Frau Müller muss weg!”: Komödie von Sönke Wortmann, mit Gabriela Maria Schmeide, Justus von Dohnányi und Anke Engelke
- “Ghost in the Shell”: Action movie with Scarlett Johansson
- “Godzilla”: Actionfilm with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, CJ Adams and Ken Watanabe
- “Inside Wikileaks – Die fünfte Gewalt”: Drama with Benedict Cumberbatch and Daniel Brühl
- “Meine Braut, ihr Vater und ich”: Comedy with Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller
- “Michael Lost and Found”: Documentation
- “Norbit”: Romantic Comedy with Eddie Murphy, Thandiwe Newton und Terry Crews
- “Paesa – Der Mann mit den tausend Gesichtern”: Drama
- “Sag’ einfach Ja!”: Romantic Komödie
- “Sniper: Homeland Security”: Action Movie
- “Taking Lives – Für Dein Leben würde er töten”: Krimi-Thriller mit Angelina Jolie, Ethan Hawke und Kiefer Sutherland
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”: Abenteuerfilm with Megan Fox and Will Arnett
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2”: Adventure Movie
- “The Bronze”: Dramady
- “The Experiment”: Thriller with Adrien Brody and Forest Whitaker
- “The Hateful Eight”: Actionfilm von Quentin Tarantino, mit Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell und Jennifer Jason Leigh
- “Umständlich verliebt”: Romantic Comedy with Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman
- “Unbeugsam”: Drama with Daniel Craig, Liev Schreiber and Jamie Bell
- “Wickie auf großer Fahrt”: Family movie
- “Wir Sind die Neuen”: Comedy with Heiner Lauterbach and Gisela Schneeberger
- “World War Z”: Action movie with Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos
Verfügbar bis 2. June:
- “The Equalizer”: Actionfilm with Denzel Washington and Chloë Grace Moretz
Verfügbar bis 8. June:
- “Bergkristall”: Abenteuerfilm
Verfügbar bis 10. June:
- “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”: Horror Movie
- “Playmobil – Der Film”: Animation film
Verfügbar bis 11. June:
- “Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn”: Superhero Movie with Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez und Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Verfügbar bis 13. June:
Verfügbar bis 15. June:
- “Abgefahren – Mit Vollgas in die Liebe”: Komödie
- “Der Kautions-Cop”: Action-Komödie mit Jennifer Aniston und Gerard Butler
- “Double Team”: Action Movie
- “Gunshot”: Krimidrama
- “Last Flight to Abuja”: Drama
- “Lindenberg! Mach Dein Ding”: Musikfilm mit Jan Bülow, Detlev Buck und Max von der Groeben
- “Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things”: Documentation
- “Rettet Oz!”: Animation Movie
Verfügbar bis 16. June:
- “Raees”: Action movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan
Verfügbar bis 17. June:
- “Wackersdorf”: Drama with Johannes Zeiler, Anna Maria Sturm and Peter Jordan
Verfügbar bis 19. June:
Verfügbar bis 22. June:
- “Kill Bill – Volume 1”: Actionfilm von Quentin Tarantino, mit Uma Thurman und Lucy Liu
- “Nymphomaniac”: Drama with Charlotte Gainsbourg and Stellan Skarsgard
- “Nymphomaniac 2”: Drama
- “Pura Vida Ibiza”: Komödie
Verfügbar bis 23. June:
- “Bayala – Das magical Elfenabenteuer”: Animation film
Verfügbar bis 26. June:
- “Hikaru Utada: Laughter in the Dark Tour 2018”: Musikfilm
- “I Am Michael”: Drama with James Franco and Zachary Quinto
- “Kasanova”: Romantic Komödie
Diese Serien streicht Amazon Prime Video im June 2022 aus dem Programm
Verfügbar bis 1. June:
- “Seattle Firefighter – Die jungen Helden”: Action Series
Verfügbar mit 6. June:
- “The Vision of Escaflowne”: Anime Series
Diese Serien laufen ohne konkretes Date from:
- “Shirobako – Die komplette Serie”: Anime series
- “Mascha und der Bär”: Animation series
- “Lady Oscar – Die komplette Serie”: Anime series
- “The Bad-haired Schneeprinzessin”: Anime Series
- “Georgie – Die komplette Serie”: Anime Series
- “12 Monkeys”: Science Fiction Series with Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull and Noah Bean
Diese Filme streicht Amazon Prime Video in June 2022 aus dem Programm
Verfügbar bis 1. June:
- “Ex Machina”: Science-Fiction-Film by Alex Garland, mit Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac and Alicia Vikander
Verfügbar bis 2. June:
- “Die Addams Family”: Komödie mit Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci und Anjelica Huston
- “Honig in the Head”: Drama with Emma Schweiger, Dieter Hallervorden and Til Schweiger
Verfügbar bis 3. June:
- “White Boy Rick”: Drama with Matthew McConaughey
Verfügbar bis 4. June:
- “Basic Instinct – Neues Spiel für Catherine Tramell”: Drama with Sharon Stone, David Morrissey and Charlotte Rampling
Verfügbar bis 5. June:
- “Geostorm”: Action movie with Gerard Butler and Jim Sturgess
- “The Mule”: Drama with Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper and Laurence Fishburne
Verfügbar bis 6. June:
Verfügbar bis 8. June:
- “Ein Schatz zum Verlieben”: Abenteuerfilm with Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson
Verfügbar bis 9. June:
- “New Kids Turbo”: Komödie”New Kids Nitro”: Komödie
Verfügbar bis 10. June:
- “Rendezvous with Joe Black”: Romantic Drama with Brad Pitt and Claire Forlani
- “Winter Ridge – Eiskalte Jagd”: Thriller
- “Dunkirk”: Action-Drama von Christopher Nolan, mit Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan and Mark Rylance
Verfügbar bis 11. June:
- “Game Night”: Comedy with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams
Verfügbar bis 12. June:
- “The LEGO Movie 2”: Animation Movie
- “Man Lernt Nie Aus”: Komödie mit Robert DeNiro, Anne Hathaway und Rene Russo
Diese Filme laufen ohne konkretes Date from:
- “Mortdecai – Der Teilzeitgauner”: Action-Komödie mit Johnny Depp, Ewan McGregor und Gwyneth Paltrow
- “Mother’s Day – Liebe ist kein Kinderspiel”: Komödie mit Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts und Jason Sudeikis
- “Hot Dog”: Action film with Til Schweiger and Matthias Schweighöfer
- “Dirty Grandpa”: Comedy with Robert De Niro, Zac Efron and Julianne Hough
- “The Gentlemen”: Actionfilm by Guy Ritchie, mit Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam und Michelle Dockery
- “Dying of the Light – jede Minute zählt”: Thriller mit Nicolas Cage und Anton Yelchin
- “A History of Violence”: Action-Drama mit Viggo Mortensen, Maria Bello und William Hurt
- “In einem Land vor unserer Zeit”: Children’s Film Classic von Don Bluth
- “Shoot ’em Up”: Action movie with Clive Owen and Monica Bellucci
- “Sully”: Drama with Tom Hanks
- “Catwoman”: Superhero Movie with Halle Berry und Benjamin Bratt
- “Looper”: Actionfilm with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis and Emily Blunt
- “Spy Game – Der Finale Countdown”: Drama with Robert Redford and Brad Pitt
- “Beastly”: Romantik Drama with Alex Pettyfer, Vanessa Hudgens and Dakota Johnson
- “Störche – Abenteuer im Anflug”: Animation film
- “Sammys Abenteuer – Die Suche nach der secrets Passage”: Animationsfilm
- “Pandemic”: Action Movie
- “We Summon the Darkness”: Horror-Thriller with Alexandra Daddario, Maddie Hasson and Amy Forsyth
- “Flags Of Our Fathers”: Action Drama von Clint Eastwood
- “Electric Love – Ein Match zum Verlieben”: Romantic Komödie
- “Last Samurai”: Actionfilm with Tom Cruise, Timothy Spall and Ken Watanabe
(tsch)
© 1&1 Mail & Media/teleschau