Diesel and petrol, stop in Italy in 2035. But what are we talking about?

What will happen to thermals after 2035? A couple of weeks ago Minister Cingolani said that the deadlines of the European Commission were to be reviewed, but now no, the party is over, in Italy they will no longer be produced

December 12, 2021



C.itando Karl Marx, “A ghost wanders around Europe …” and scares everyone. It is not communism, but the banning of internal combustion engines. An overlapping of news, leaks forward and hasty reverses, mandatory diktats and still largely unresolved doubts. The deadlines – which have the flavor of life sentences – are far enough away not to worry consumers too much (the ban on using cars already in circulation is to be excluded) but the production chain that has to make long and very long-term programs is already fibrillating.

L‘latest news, in chronological order, it seems the thought that arose from a schizoid mind: Italy declares that it will no longer produce endothermic products from 2035 through the Committee for Ecological Transition (headed by the ministers Cingolani, Giorgetti and Giovannini). A real turnaround, especially if you think that the same protagonists seemed to have the opposite opinion, having essentially rejected the Commission’s package of European proposals “Fit for 55” about twenty days ago, which invites member states to pursue a CO2 reduction of 55% by 2030.

C.what happens in practice? Nothing. Apart from the sensational announcements, there is still a very long and complex work that aims to reconcile the guidelines of the Commission after the Cop26, already strongly criticized by manufacturers of the caliber of Toyota, which next Tuesday announced sensational official statements from Akio Toyoda himself, who had already removed a few pebbles from his shoe just a year ago). And if Toyoda says something, you can be sure that the entire Japanese industry will follow. And maybe the Americans too.

THEthe European landscape is still being defined and the only ones who, for the moment, have committed themselves to a real deadline, moreover close, are the Norwegians who declare the existence of an agreement between the majority parties to fix the ban for 2025 to sell thermals. Nothing could be easier for a country that has invested enormous public economic resources (derived from being the European country that exports the most gas and oil from the North Sea) in the electrification of its car fleet and charging networks.