Diesel fuel skyrockets, there is a risk of freight being blocked throughout Italy

“Risk of freezing of goods throughout Italy”. Unatras, the national federation that brings together all the road haulage acronyms, has defined the situation that the sector is experiencing as “a terrifying cyclone”, starting with the expensive petrol, which has now become unsustainable “. With a letter to the government, awaiting the meeting already scheduled for Thursday 17, Unatras underlines how “even during the worst phases of the pandemic, the work of companies has proved to be essential for the supply of basic necessities to all Italian population “. We are now experiencing an alarming situation, in a key sector for the economy, considering that 80% of goods travel by road in our country. «We highlight the dramatic condition experienced by thousands of operators struggling with the increase in fuel prices recorded in recent months and which shows no sign of abating – continues the Unatras statement – The situation that is making it unsustainable to continue operating the business. The dizzying increases in raw materials, electricity and gas, in fact also concern diesel fuel, which is still by far the most popular fuel, but also the AdBlue additive for the most modern vehicles and LNG, liquefied natural gas ». According to Unatras, in one year there have been generalized increases of over 25% and equivalent to higher costs of more than 535 million euros to the detriment of SMEs ”.

Support for the category is urgently needed

