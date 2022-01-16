diesel, petrol and methane collapse

The future lies in the electric, but in the province of Forlì-Cesena it begins to be a solid present. Among the more than 8 thousand new cars put into circulation in the province, 343 are those that do not emit a faint noise, but a hiss. They represent 4.2% of the renewed car fleet, but since 2020 the jump has been 183.4% (121 models were sold). In detail, there are two new electric Audi on the street, one Bmw, six Citroen, 46 Dacia, 6 Ds, 70 Fiat, 8 Ford, 10 Hyundai, 6 Kia, 2 Mazda, 5 Mercedes, 4 Mini, 3 Nissan, 21 Opel , 21 Peugeots, 3 Porsches, 41 Renault, 3 Skoda, 7 Smart, 30 Volkswagens, 2 Volvos and nine from other manufacturers. 37 married the Tesla brand.

Fiat grows in the hybrid

The volume of hybrid cars increases by 62.6%, in a universe yet to be discovered in the Hev and Phev versions. The former are full hybrids and in these vehicles an internal combustion engine and one or more electric ones work together to reduce consumption and emissions. The recharging of the electrical system is delegated to deceleration of the vehicle and to the internal combustion engine, but both engines can work independently even if for short distances.

The latter have much more capacious battery packs and are able to operate the vehicle exclusively in electric mode for several kilometers before requiring the intervention of the internal combustion engine. Plug-ins can and should be recharged from an external outlet, such as an electric one. In 2021 there are 2,276 hybrids that left the dealerships compared to 1,399 of the previous year, another sign of the new one that is advancing. Fiat is the house that has seen more hybrids sold, from 216 to 455, followed by Suzuki, from 157 to 302, and by the tried and tested Toyota, from 232 to 270. Triple-digit growth also for Lancia, 175 new models on the street, as well as for Hyundai (119).

The other engines

1,032 have chosen a car powered by LPG, with an increase of 3.2% over 2020, while sales of CNG-powered cars have decreased by 8.5% (from 362 to 331). The rise in the cost of hydrocarbon at the pump, which reached and exceeded 2 euros per kilo, was most likely to affect, but also a growth in preferences towards electrified and hybrid models. Despite this, Seat put 118 new models into circulation compared to 94 last year, just as Audi also registered the plus sign, from 9 to 14. Negative balance for Lancia (from 10 to 3), Fiat (from 33 to 28 ), Skoda (93 to 84) and Volkswagen (123 to 84).

Petrol engines also in 2021 were the ones that went for the most, but with a decrease of 20.4% on 2020. And to think that in 2019 4,619 models were sold. Diesel takes a nosedive: from 5,597 registrations in 2018 it went to 1,645, with a -34.6% on 2020. The numbers say that methane and diesel are starting early towards total eclipse. After all, 2035 is near: the Italian government has in fact embraced the European Union line that has established the stop from 2035 to registrations of cars with internal combustion engines, whether they are petrol, diesel or hybrid.