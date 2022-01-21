Diess brakes on BEVs? Only in the Italian press

In a very long interview with Nilay Patel for the Decoder column of the American site The Verge, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess tells how the world’s first car manufacturer is transforming into a major electric vehicle manufacturer. This, in fact, is the title: “How Volkswagen can reinvent itself Ev Company. Herbert Diess speaks ». The interview was taken up by some newspapers and by the main Italian automobile periodical. The title became this: “Diess: in Europe it will be almost impossible to say goodbye to endothermic cars”.

If only one of 40 answers is taken …

It is not that the phrase caught on the fly by the Italian press is invented. But to find it you have to scroll almost the whole interview arriving at the thirtieth of the approximately forty question and answer of the full text. In the long introduction and the rest of the text Diess speaks with enthusiasm and conviction of what the German giant is doing on the electrical technology. He tells without hesitation how Volkswagen is investing enormous sums in the hardware of its electric cars, but above all in the software (which will be the soul) and in the entire BEV ecosystem.

Talk about the new Electric Bulli, the development of electrification on the American car market and how VW wants to be a protagonist. He talks about competitors, Dieselgate suppliers, cars of the future (still electric again), autonomous driving, shared mobility, staff training and new knowledge to be acquired. And he explains, brand by brand, how the individual strategies are integrated into that of the group. The fil rouge of his reasoning is summarized in this premise: “The world is changing: it is transforming into an electric automotive world “

Diess: turning off the thermal in 2035 “almost impossible”

Then comes the fateful question in the queue

VW will stop selling petrol cars in Europe by 2035. Is this data driven by the availability of batteries and infrastructure? When do you think you have enough batteries? When will there be charging infrastructures?

This is the answer:

“Not necessarily. I think that this transition towards electric vehicles have some constraints. I think the plan to get to 50% EV by 2030 is extremely ambitious. If we have a market share of around 20% here in Europe, for that 20% market share to keep 50% of electric vehicles, we need six gigafactories. Those factories are expected to be operational by 2027, 2028 to be able to reach our 2030 target. It is almost impossible to do this. I have great respect for our team who are facing the challenge because you have to buy all the machine tools. You have to build the factories and you have to find the locations. You have to train people and make sure that the supply of raw materials is safeguarded and good.

“100% electric is a tremendous challenge”

This is huge. We are only 20 percent of the market, so six factories. Europe needs 30 of these factories. Each factory is two kilometers by one. Huge quantities of raw materials have to be moved. This will be challenging. So, to say, going from 50 percent to 100 percent will still be a tremendous challenge. It’s not just about saying “Let’s turn off the ICE cars”. It is simply impossible“.

Diess then adds an obvious consideration (theelectric car makes sense when combined with clean energy generation) and from this derive two considerations:

“The transition does not depend only on us”

-First: the stop to the sale of thermal cars cannot take place at the same time in all countries. It will make a lot more sense anticipate it where the benefits will be consistent deriving from a virtuous energy mix e postpone it in countries like Poland, where the primary source coal remains.

-Second: the immense efforts of the automotive industry will have to be accompanied by those, equally consistent, of national energy systems and gods refill providers. In short, it must be a concerted and integrated process.

As in the Italian version these statements have become a stop to the electric car, even a confirmation of the statements of the Tavares or gods Toyoda remains a mystery. Or maybe not.