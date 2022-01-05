Diet and Air Fryer: Does It Really Work? We leave you 15 light recipes

The air fryer if used correctly can give concrete help even to those who follow one Slimming diet. In fact, the use of an air fryer can reduce the calories from the diet by 70 to 80%. Thanks to the lower oil intake, meals will certainly be less caloric and healthier.

If a tablespoon of oil has around 125 calories, using only 1 teaspoon or spraying oil spray into an air fryer will drastically reduce the calories ingested.

Reducing calories is one of the first benefits for dieters who want to lose weight. Even your nutritionist may recommend it.

What are the benefits of using a air fryer during a diet? Let’s see how it should be used and what are the tips to take into consideration.

Is the air fryer for weight loss?

Eliminate excess fat and oil

The air fryer is used to lose weight and is useful if you follow low-calorie diets. Thanks to the fact that eliminates excess fat And reduces the amount of oil in food. The use of an air fryer can transform some calorie foods into light foods for example when you cook chicken in the traditional oven or in a pan on the stove, the fats will remain in the meat. On the other hand, when cooked in an air fryer, the fat will drip under the basket without remaining in contact with the chicken. The result will be a defatted meat but at the same time tender and juicy.

Fast cooking

When following a diet, the first thought is “I’m hungry” being able to cook quickly will not only appease it but will not make us fall into temptation, such as grabbing a bag of chips, a quick gesture to do but which brings a lot of calories and affects the diet. The air fryer helps to solve this problem as by halving the cooking times there will be no long waits.

It makes your meals more tempting

Air fryers can make the dishes you cook more inviting, remember that even the eye wants its part. Whether it’s crispy fries, roasted fish or chicken in foil, these are recipes that you can make in a light version thanks to the air fryer, always maintaining the taste that will delight the palate. The dishes being very inviting even if light will deceive our brain by satisfying it.

Cheap

Air fryers are very convenient appliances and within everyone’s reach, just choose the right model in relation to how many people live in the family and the watts of the fryer for faster cooking.

To date, there are also air fryers for less than 50 euros.

The list of 15 light recipes in an air fryer suitable for those who follow a slimming diet