Diet and exercises to lose weight naturally in seven days

Genetically, it has been proven that men have a greater tendency to accumulate fat in the abdominal area, highlights the portal Hardbodywhich adds that you should exercise and follow some dietary advice to lose weight.

In addition to exercise, better with health advise “adopt healthy eating habits, two fundamental and essential guidelines to lose weight in a healthy way, and eliminate excess fat that accumulates in certain areas.

On the other hand, the website aHOWTO points out that “the fat accumulated in the abdomen is the most complicated to eliminate because, to achieve this, an effort must be made focused on taking diuretic foods, which help reduce swelling in the area”, for this reason the experts advise that it is a process and there are no magic formulas to achieve results.

In addition to a balanced diet and exercise routines, Know how to live highlights the benefits of infusions, which also serve as a complement to lose weight and burn fat, mainly from the abdomen.

The experts from Hardbody They emphasize that the “interest in one’s own well-being should not be seen as a beauty requirement”, but rather, it is an option to improve health, have more energy and attitude to face challenges in life.

This is the diet of the seven days that they advise on the portal Hardbody, who performed “Taking some data from the British nutritionist Vicki Edgson”, they also warn that this “may vary depending on the person”, that is why it is recommended to consult the nutritionist so as not to put health at risk.

Day 1

Breakfast: two scrambled eggs with two handfuls of spinach, an apple and a cup of tea.

Lunch: a box of sashimi or a salad with hummus and an apple.

Dinner: a 225-gram grilled steak, with garlic or ginger, accompanied by sautéed vegetables (broccoli, asparagus, spinach).

Day 2

Breakfast: a parfait with unsweetened Greek yogurt, blueberries, strawberries and a tea.

Lunch: a grilled chicken breast, accompanied by sautéed vegetables or a vegetable salad and a pear.

Dinner: 115 grams of sliced ​​ham or turkey, accompanied by two handfuls of cabbage, paprika and steamed or pan-fried garlic.

Day 3

Breakfast: a bowl of quinoa with cinnamon, berries and tea.

Lunch: tomato salad, onion, black olives and an apple.

Dinner: 170 grams of pan-fried salmon, with onion, tomato, pepper and cumin.

Day 4

Breakfast: avocado toast with tomato and lemon. A salad, green tea and an apple.

Lunch: 450 or 500 g of pumpkin cream, with two tablespoons of quinoa and green tea.

Dinner: 115 grams of sliced ​​ham or turkey, accompanied by two handfuls of cabbage, paprika and garlic, steamed or pan-fried.

In addition to diet, experts recommend maintaining the habit of exercise routines to lose weight. – Photo: Getty Images

day 5

Breakfast: two baked apples, with anise, cinnamon, nutmeg and four tablespoons of Greek yogurt. Green tea or coffee.

Lunch: 115 grams of lean pork, with salad and an apple.

Dinner: 115 grams of sliced ​​ham or turkey, accompanied by two handfuls of cabbage, paprika and garlic, steamed or pan-fried

day 6

Breakfast: two poached eggs with two handfuls of spinach, nutmeg and pepper. An apple and green tea.

Lunch: 115 g of veal or a breast, accompanied by a salad with legumes or hummus and an apple.

Dinner: three grilled lamb chops (without the fat) with chopped parsley, oregano, rosemary, thyme and oil, accompanied by two handfuls of green beans or peas, 1 apple and green tea.

day 7

Breakfast: grilled mushrooms, with garlic and onion, chopped tomato, a hard-boiled egg, an apple and green tea.

Lunch: a beef burger, without bread, but with lettuce, tomato and pickle, accompanied by a green salad and green tea.

Dinner: 115 grams of sliced ​​ham or turkey, accompanied by two handfuls of cabbage, paprika and garlic, steamed or pan-fried.