diet and hard training, the secrets

A radical change for Will Smith who lost many kilos after a really bad period: all his secrets about diet and training

The lockdown changed everyone’s life forever, but you can always go back, especially when it comes to fitness. The famous actor, Will Smith, he had revealed last May that he was in his worst physical condition ever. And so he was often criticized by his fans: in this way he swerved completely changing his lifestyle to recover the form of the past. In five months he succeeded in this, as shown by the photos and videos published on social media: in the meantime his autobiography has also been released as a testimony of his rebirth.

Will Smith, the sudden change

So the improvements were encapsulated in a video, posted on Instagram And TikTok, which begins while he is sleeping and is awakened by his personal trainer. Then we see how he goes to the gym to lift weights and do many targeted exercises for the abdominals. Then immediately like Rocky on the street running: after several months his physique is again that of time with a change also confirmed by the hashtags #bestshapeofmylife, #fittok and #gymtok.

His video is the trailer for a docu-series entitled The Best Shape of My Life and is available on his channel Youtube. The same actor was filmed while running on mountain trails to then perform many exercises with weights. Smith himself revealed that he had set a goal to lose 10 kilos in 20 weeks, but after a week he discovered that he had gained half a kilo: for two days he ate almost only boiled eggs and raw vegetables, but his coach. he immediately changed his mind stating that all this was just normal. Over the months he alternated numerous workouts between strength, weights, high intensity aerobic activity. Finally, he was immortalized on top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest skyscraper in the world, walking all 2909 steps of the skyscraper.